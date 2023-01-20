David Crosby: 12 essential songs

Mikael Wood
·5 min read
Crosby Stills &amp; Nash.
David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash. (Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images)

David Crosby was a crucial voice of both the hippie idealism and the world-weary realism of the classic-rock era. As a founding member of the Byrds and later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, he helped invent folk-rock and country-rock in the 1960s and was instrumental to the sensitive singer-songwriter scene of the 1970s; his singing and guitar playing broadened the way people thought about pop music’s meaning even as it helped create a culture in which rock stars were encouraged to enjoy every earthly excess available.

Crosby, who grew up in Southern California and did as much as anyone to define the region’s sound, died on Wednesday at age 81. Here are 12 songs that encapsulate his life and work.

Five members of a rock band in the mid 1960s
The Byrds in 1965, from left: Chris Hillman, Gene Clark, Roger McGuinn, Michael Clarke and David Crosby. (Chris Walter / WireImage)

1. The Byrds, “Mr. Tambourine Man” (1965)

Crosby didn’t write the Bob Dylan tune that served as the Byrds’ debut single — nor did he play guitar on the chart-topping hit, having been replaced in the studio by the more experienced L.A. session pros of the Wrecking Crew. But “Mr. Tambourine Man” offers an early showcase of the flair for close harmony singing that would define much of Crosby’s work over the decades to come.

2. The Byrds, “Eight Miles High” (1966)

The first real-deal psychedelic rock song? Many have made the case for this lush yet ferocious guitar jam about the lack of warmth “to be found among those afraid of losing their ground.” Co-written by Crosby and the Byrds’ Roger McGuinn and Gene Clark — and later referenced by Don McLean in no less a rock history than “American Pie” — “Eight Miles High” went on to be covered by the likes of the Ventures, Roxy Music, Hüsker Dü, Tom Petty and the Netherlands’ Golden Earring, which stretched the song to a mind-obliterating 19 minutes.

3. The Byrds, “Everybody’s Been Burned” (1967)

An exquisite piece of romantic fatalism from “Younger Than Yesterday,” Crosby’s final album as a full-time Byrd (before a so-so mid-’70s reunion). “I know all too well how to turn, how to run / How to hide behind a wall of bitter blue,” he sings against a hypnotic minor-key groove, “But you die inside if you choose to hide / So I guess instead I’ll love you.”

4. Crosby, Stills & Nash, “Wooden Ships” (1969)

Composed while Crosby sailed the Floridian seas with Stephen Stills and Jefferson Airplane’s Paul Kantner (whose band recorded its own version the same year), “Wooden Ships” — from Crosby, Stills & Nash’s Grammy-winning debut — paints an amazingly chill portrait of a nuclear holocaust.

5. Crosby, Stills & Nash, “Long Time Gone” (1969)

Crosby raised the ire of his Byrds band mates at 1967’s Monterey Pop Festival when he questioned the Warren Commission’s findings on the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Two years later, he memorialized Kennedy’s younger brother Robert after his assassination in this soulful, slow-burning number that CSN famously performed at Woodstock.

6. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, “Deja Vu” (1970)

Now joined by Neil Young, CSNY titled its multiplatinum 1970 smash after Crosby’s complicated multi-part psych-folk song in which he wonders “what’s going on under the ground.”

7. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, “Almost Cut My Hair” (1970)

“I feel like letting my freak flag fly,” Crosby yowls over dueling electric guitars in this beautifully scratchy declaration of weirdo pride. (Spoiler alert: He didn’t go through with the haircut.)

Four male musicians and a female musician perform onstage.
Stephen Stills, left, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Joni Mitchell and Neil Young at London's Wembley Stadium in 1974. (David Warner Ellis / Redferns)

8. “Laughing” (1971)

Critics hated Crosby’s solo debut, “If I Could Only Remember My Name,” when it came out in 1971. But in the years since it’s become a kind of shaggy-hipster touchstone thanks to spacey tunes like this one with Jerry Garcia on pedal steel and Joni Mitchell on backing vocals.

9. “I’d Swear There Was Somebody Here” (1971)

Crosby’s own pick for his debut’s high point was the album’s haunting a cappella coda, which he called “probably the best piece of music I ever thought up” in a 2021 interview with The Times. Fans of Bon Iver and Fleet Foxes can trace their faves back to here.

10. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, “Triad” (1971)

Crosby wrote “Triad” about a sexual threesome — “You want to know how it will be / Me and her, or you and me,” it goes — for a Byrds album, as the story goes, but the band rejected it in favor of the comparatively chaste “Goin’ Back” by Gerry Goffin and Carole King. (“The French have been doing ménage à trois for centuries,” Crosby told The Times. “It’s just unusual if you’re sexually very square.”) He went on to sing “Triad” on CSNY’s early-’70s live album “4 Way Street.”

11. “Holding on to Nothing” (2014)

The middle period of Crosby’s life was dominated by drug problems and legal trouble. But in 2014 he returned to music with his first solo album in decades, the well-received “Croz,” which included this tender meditation on aging complete with a classy trumpet solo by Wynton Marsalis.

12. “Rodriguez for a Night” (2021)

“Croz” launched a late-career resurgence for Crosby, who quickly followed the album with four more LPs on which he sounded as psyched to be writing and recording as he ever had. “For Free,” his most recent outing, peaked with this slinky jazz-funk song he co-wrote with Donald Fagen of Steely Dan, which he once tweeted was his “favorite band in the world, period.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Commanders' Jennifer King to coach Senior Bowl running backs

    MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Washington Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King will coach the position for the Senior Bowl. King, who became the first Black female assistant position coach in NFL history after the 2020 season, will coach the National team running backs, the Senior Bowl announced on Thursday. King will work with National running backs including Chase Brown (Illinois), Evan Hull (Northwestern), Roschon Johnson (Texas) and Camerun Peoples (Appalachian State) at the game for

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • You Can Play defends Ivan Provorov in controversial statement

    The You Can Play Project, a social activism campaign dedicated to the eradication of homophobia in sports, defended "those who do not wish to participate" as allies in hockey on Thursday.

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Unheralded pass rusher Charles Omenihu steps up for 49ers

    When the San Francisco 49ers needed a game-changing defensive play in their playoff opener it wasn't one of their three first-team All-Pros who delivered. Instead it was under-the-radar pass rusher Charles Omenihu, who seems to have a knack for rising up on the playoff stage. Omenihu's strip sack against Geno Smith helped San Francisco take control in the second half of a 41-23 wild-card victory last week over Seattle and it was just the latest big postseason play he's provided in his short time

  • Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations? Allen’s ability to shrug off his mistakes and a stout defensive effort were enough for Buffalo to eke out a 34-31 wild-card playoff win over Miami. The injury-depleted Dolphins, who came in havin

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Lightning beat Kraken 4-1, end Seattle's 8-game win streak

    SEATTLE (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in the first period, Nicholas Paul had a goal in the third and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Seattle 4-1 on Monday, snapping the Kraken’s eight-game winning streak. Brandon Hagel and Victor Hedman added an empty-net goals as Tampa Bay extended its win streak to four games. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots. Vince Dunn scored his eighth goal of the season and extended his point streak to a career-high seventh game for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer made

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Martin Jones, Lucas Raymond, Nikita Kucherov named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Seattle goaltender Martin Jones, Detroit left-wing Lucas Raymond and Tampa Bay right-wing Nikita Kucherov have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kraken to a four-win week and a sweep of a seven-game road trip. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, making 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over Montreal on Jan. 9 and 27 stops in a 3-0 win against Boston on Thursday. It marke

  • Young Toronto FC goalkeeper Tomas Romero has already packed a lot in in soccer career

    Just 22, goalkeeper Tomas Romero has already packed a lot in. The New Jersey native joined the Philadelphia Union's residency program in the eighth grade. At 15, he made the game-day roster with the Bethlehem Steel and had his first start for the Union affiliate at 16. "It's been a journey since then," said Romero. "But I'm grateful for all the opportunities coaches have given me since." At 18, he helped Georgetown University win the NCAA title, alongside former Toronto FC forwards Ifunanyachi A

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • Cards GM Ossenfort on rebuild: 'Ego will not be tolerated'

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Monti Ossenfort watched in dismay two years ago as Arizona's Kyler Murray ripped apart the Tennessee Titans defense, accounting for five touchdowns in Arizona's 38-13 victory. He's much more excited to see the quarterback again now that they're part of the same team. The 44-year-old Ossenfort was introduced on Tuesday as the Cardinals new general manager, coming to the organization following three years with the Titans and 15 years with the New England Patriots. He helped the