David Cronenberg’s ‘Crimes of the Future’ Screams ‘Trans Rights!’

Shannon O’Connor
·6 min read
Neon
Neon

It’s been a little over two weeks since I saw David Cronenberg’s latest body horror release, Crimes of the Future, and I still can’t stop thinking about this weird, wild, and gorgeous masterpiece. But more importantly, I cannot stop thinking about how the film absolutely screams transgender rights.

I mean, with a tagline like “surgery is the new sex,” can the film really be advocating for anything other than human beings exercising autonomy over their own bodies? I think not. But in order to understand its surprisingly progressive ethos, it helps to break down the basic (albeit quite complex) plot. (Consider this your warning that spoilers lie ahead.)

As evident from the title, Crimes of the Future is set in a distant time when, thanks to climate change and other factors, most humans can no longer feel pain or become infected by disease. Some people can, however, rapidly generate new body parts, and those new organs—as well as the people growing them—are closely regulated and monitored by the government in order to police human evolution. Enter Kristen Stewart’s Timlin and Don McKellar’s Whippet, who work for the National Organ Registry. Meanwhile, performance artist Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) has this “accelerated evolution syndrome,” which means he is constantly growing new organs, which he registers with the government before having them surgically removed by his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux) in public as part of their performance act.

Tenser’s sense of self and his allegiances to the government get tested when he meets Lang (Scott Speedman), a grieving father who leads a group of people who have transitioned into evolved humans with an internal organ system that allows them to process toxic materials such as plastic. Lang’s son, who is killed in the opening act of the film, is the first person born with these evolved internal organs, making him one of a kind. Lang asks Tenser and Caprice to perform a public autopsy on his son to show the world that people with evolved organs can be born that way and that this is the future of humanity, and so his people can finally come out of the shadows. However, the government is there every step of the way to eliminate the evolved humans—along with those who support them—and deter the public from learning the truth about how humanity is progressing.

It’s wild to think that a movie Cronenberg wrote 20 years ago has such a powerful message relating to one of the most dire issues we are facing today, transgender rights—especially when it comes to gender-affirming care.

In fact, the writer/director himself has even addressed that the film has these very messages in it. “It has, strangely and sadly, huge political repercussions right now,” Cronenberg told Vanity Fair in a recent interview. “When I wrote it 20 years ago, I wasn’t thinking of that specifically, but this is always a go-around about who controls the bodies of citizens. Who controls women’s bodies, who controls the bodies of transgender people. It’s like, are you allowed to do that? Can the government actually tell you what to do with your body or not, even if it doesn’t affect anyone else? It becomes a kind of a hot button.”

Cronenberg’s movie couldn’t have come at a better time, as the idea of the government policing human bodies is extremely topical. This year alone, we’ve seen hundreds of terrifying anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ pieces of legislation introduced in this country. Much of the legislation targets trans youth and, in particular, their access to gender-affirming care and surgeries. And as if that wasn’t terrifying enough, the U.S. is on the brink of rolling back abortion rights by decades.

‘Crimes of the Future’ Isn’t Nearly as Gross or Sexy as It Thinks It Is

The role of capitalism and its aversion to progression is also fascinatingly explored in the film through two characters who supposedly work for a biotech company that sells highly technical machines that, in this bleak future, help humans perform such basic functions as sleeping and eating. Tenser and others suffering from “accelerated evolution syndrome” often have discomfort and trouble digesting (this comes up again, so remember it!) brought on by their new organ growth, so they are heavily reliant on these machines. However, the machines also prevent those with the syndrome from realizing that they are evolved humans, and the technology ends up doing more harm than good.

As the story continues, you see that the two biotech workers have a much bigger role than just helping maintain machines for their customers. They are also diabolical agents that eliminate, with a deadly drill, anyone who is pushing for the progression of evolved humans. It was never completely clear, at least for me, whether these two characters actually worked for the company or were merely undercover agents of the government sent to infiltrate Tenser. Either way, the commentary on capitalism remains unmissable.

In fact, Crimes of the Future pushes the anti-capitalism sentiment even further by showing how government and capitalism work in conjunction to control people in order to keep themselves relevant and remain in power. It was especially poignant to see this take during Pride month, when corporations diligently send out their obligatory Pride posts and launch their “Pride collections” while ignoring the fact that many of them bankroll politicians who regularly try to strip LGBTQ people of their rights.

All in all, using surgery as performance art and a form of rebellion is a hell of a statement by Cronenberg. As someone who had gender-affirming surgery a few months prior to watching the film, there was something satisfying about seeing people come together to watch someone get something surgically removed from their body—and not just out of curiosity or fear, but out of reverence.

Trans people and trans bodies are constantly put on display for judgment, but in Crimes of the Future, Tenser owned that operating room. Everyone wanted to be near him, be with him, or just be him. It was a brilliant display of how something so completely personal can be a statement on society. And that statement seems to be, “my body, my choice.”

I Just Came Out as Non-Binary, and Had Top Surgery. I Finally Feel Like My True Self.

Not only is Crimes of the Future a beautiful transgender allegory, but it portrays the LGBTQ community’s struggle in a beautifully humanistic way, especially in its final moments. Throughout the film, you’ve watched Tenser struggle to eat a proper meal; early on in the story, Lang suggests that his inability to eat is because he is an evolved human who can no longer ingest regular food. However, finding out whether that is true or not will come at a high cost: Either Tenser truly is evolved, or he’ll die from the toxic elements of the plastic in a synthetic bar manufactured by Lang and his group of evolved humans.

Again, this is much like the trans journey of acceptance, when sometimes the fear of being considered “different” can be all-consuming. In the film, being labeled as “evolved” meant the government would try to persecute and eliminate you. Sadly, that’s not too far off from how politicians treat transgender individuals in this country.

After finally reaching his breaking point, Tenser is at last ready to accept who he is and tells Caprice to feed him the synthetic bar. When he is finally able to swallow food again, he sheds a tear.

Self-acceptance is often the hardest stage of any queer journey. And in this moment on screen, that is exactly what I saw: someone accepting who they really are and finding complete relief and joy in that. It was simply beautiful.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Planche Collective is making space for marginalized skateboarders in Montreal

    Cheers ring through Montreal's Jarry Park as skateboarders race down a hill on a cool and windy Sunday afternoon. They smack their boards on the concrete, taking turns facing off in a friendly match as part of Planche Collective's biweekly skate sessions. The collective was started last year with the mission of creating a barrier-free space for women, queer, trans, Black and Indigenous people and other people of colour to get into skateboarding — regardless of skill level. Seeing a lack of welco

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Kuemper pulled after allowing 5 goals in Avs' 6-2 loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Colorado not only failed to take a stranglehold in the Stanley Cup Final after a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3 Monday night, but also wound up with goaltending questions. Darcy Kuemper, after rarely being tested in a 7-0 win in Game 2 Saturday night that put the Avalanche up 2-0 in the series, was pulled midway through the second after giving up five goals on 22 shots. Kuemper left Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against Edmonton with an upper-body injury and was repl

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Roughriders win 26-16, add to Elks' home misery

    EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress