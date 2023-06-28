David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan To Play Clark Kent and Lois Lane in James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy'

DC's James Gunn and Peter Safran have found Superman: Legacy's Clark Kent and Lois Lane in David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

According to reports, Corenswet and Brosnahan won the part following two-day tests in full costume and makeup, with one of the days seeing all the three actors up for the role in the full Superman garb. With the lead casting officially locked down, Gunn is now focusing his attention on casting Lex Luthor and supporting characters such as Jimmy Olsen.

Superman: Legacy is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

