David Corenswet to Play New Man of Steel in ‘Superman: Legacy’

David Corenswet has won the coveted role of Clark Kent and will be the new Man of Steel in DC Studios’ inaugural “Superman: Legacy,” the studio announced on Tuesday.

Rachel Brosnahan has also been cast as Lois Lane.

Corenswet replaces Henry Cavill who played the role for the past decade since 2013’s “Man of Steel.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Superman: Legacy” tells the story of Superman’s (Corenswet) journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Corenswet earned widespread acclaim for his breakout performance in Netflix’s “The Politician.” He also recently starred in the acclaimed A24 indie “Pearl,” Netflix’s “Look Both Ways” and in HBO’s acclaimed miniseries “We Own This City.” He also wrote, directed and starred in the web sketch comedy series “Moe & Jerryweather.” He will next be seen opposite Natalie Portman in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series “The Lady In The Lake.”

Brosnahan earned an Emmy Award and two Golden Globe awards for her highly praised performance in the title role of Prime’s long-running series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and a 2015 Emmy nomination for Netflix’s “House of Cards.” She also recently starred opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in Lionsgate’s “The Courier,” and alongside Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe in director Walter Hill’s 2022 western “Dead For a Dollar.”

More to come…