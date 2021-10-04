David Carrick: Met officer accused of raping woman met through online dating

(PA)

A Met Police officer who claims to have guarded Prime Minister Boris Johnson is accused of raping a woman in a hotel room after they met through online dating, a court heard.

PC David Carrick, 46, who is part of the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, is accused of attacking a woman while off-duty in Hertfordshire on September 4 last year.

St Albans magistrates court heard on Monday morning the alleged attack took place at a Premier Inn hotel in St Albans, after Carrick had met the woman through online dating app Tinder.

It is said Carrick and the woman went to two St Albans pubs that evening, when he allegedly boasted of protecting high-profile people including the Prime Minister through his role with Scotland Yard.

Prosecutor Mark Fleckney said Carrick “confirmed he worked as a Metropolitan Police officer and indeed he showed (the woman) his warrant card.

“He told (her) he worked for the Met firearms unit, guarding a number of important people including the Prime Minister.”

The rape is alleged to have happened after Carrick and the woman went back to a Premier Inn hotel room he had booked.

Carrick was charged on Sunday by Hertfordshire Police with rape, and remanded in custody overnight until his first court hearing.

The woman is said to have come forward to police after widespread media reports of the case of Wayne Couzens, a Met PC who raped and murdered Sarah Everard.

At court, Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded Carrick in custody and sent his case to St Albans crown court.

Carrick, who appeared in court via videolink, will next be in the dock on November 1.

His lawyer, Ryan Dowding, told the judge Carrick denies the allegation and will fight the case at trial.

The Met said a referral had been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in the wake of Carrick being charged.

Commenting on the case, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “I am deeply concerned to hear the news today that an officer from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has been arrested and now charged with this serious offence.

“I fully recognise the public will be very concerned too.”

Malcom McHaffie, from the CPS, said: “The CPS has today authorised Hertfordshire Constabulary to charge serving Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick, 46, with one count of rape following an alleged attack on a woman on the night of 4 September 2020.”

