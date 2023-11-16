Advertisement

David Cameron visits Ukraine as Foreign Secretary vows to continue UK support 'for as long as it takes'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes David Cameron in Kyiv on Thursday (via REUTERS)
Lord David Cameron has visited Ukraine in his first overseas trip as Foreign Secretary, vowing to continue UK support “for however long it takes”.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted a video of the pair meeting in Kyiv and said: “We had a good meeting focused on weapons for the frontline, strengthening air defence, and protecting our people and critical infrastructure.

“I am grateful to the UK for its support!”

As he was welcomed by Mr Zelensky in the video, Lord Cameron said it was “an enormous honour to meet you on my very first visit as foreign secretary”.

“I admire the strength and determination of the Ukrainian people,” he said, vowing to extend Britain’s moral, diplomatic and economic support, “but above all the military support that you need ... for however long it takes”.

He added that he had known former PM Boris Johnson for four decades and had had his disagreements with the Brexit figureheard. But his support for Ukraine was “the finest thing” and would continue.

This is a developing story...