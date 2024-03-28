David Byrne, Faye Webster Lead Abortion-Access Benefit Album From Noise for Now (EXCLUSIVE)

Noise For Now, a non-profit organization that supports abortion rights and benefits independent abortion providers through Keep Our Clinics, has announced its upcoming compilation “Noise For Now Vol. 2” as well as a partnership with ADA to distribute its label releases worldwide and digitally.

“Noise For Now Vol. 2,” which is scheduled for release on June 21 (the second anniversary of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade), features 11 exclusive songs from David Byrne and Devo, Courtney Barnett, the War on Drugs, Faye Webster, MC50 featuring Arrow De Wilde, Big Freedia, Claud, Sofia Isella, Julia Jacklin, Becca Mancari and Seratones’ AJ Hynes. It will also be available as a one-time pressing on vinyl, and can be presaved here. The announcement coincides with the Supreme Court arguments around mifepristone, an abortion pill that’s used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions nationwide.

“We are so grateful to work with these incredible artists to raise money and awareness for independent abortion clinics throughout the U.S.,” says Amelia Bauer, Noise For Now’s executive director. Noise For Now, which began in 2017, was initially founded to stage benefit concerts as well as connect artists with grassroots organizations that work in the reproductive justice field. “We know that when the artists and performers we love speak openly and unapologetically about abortion, abortion is stripped of its stigma. We believe that we can shape our future with art, community, and collective action.”

Additionally, Noise For Now has announced a new partnership with ADA, Warner Music Group’s indie distribution and label services arm. ADA will act as their label’s digital distributor worldwide. “The Noise For Now label is so excited to be joining forces with ADA to help us get our benefit albums and message out far and wide,” says Bauer. Cat Kredich, president of ADA, adds, “We’re excited to get this great music out into the world while supporting Noise For Now’s important efforts raising funds and awareness for reproductive rights within the music community.”

Story continues

The first installment from Noise For Now, “Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All,” featured Maya Hawke, My Morning Jacket and Fleet Foxes. David Byrne and Devo’s track “Empire” was included in that batch, but hasn’t been publicly available since then. “Good Music” was initially only released for 24 hours on Bandcamp and had 49 tracks, grossing over $230,000 in that timeframe. The collection was then released on limited edition clear vinyl last November in shorter form under the title “Noise For Now Vol. 1.”

Check out the tracklist for “Noise For Now Vol. 2” below:

01 – Julia Jacklin – “Dead From The Waist Down (Catatonia cover)”

02 – Courtney Barnett – “Boxing Day Blues (Demo)”

03 – Becca Mancari – “It’s Too Late (Demo)”

04 – The War On Drugs – “Victim (Live)”

05 – MC50 feat. Arrow DeWilde – “High School (live)”

06 – A.J. Haynes (of Seratones) – “Everything is Change”

07 – Claud – “Spare Tire (Demo)”

08 – Faye Webster – “Thinking About You (Live)”

09 – Sofia Isella – “Hot Gum (she version)”

10 – David Byrne and Devo – “Empire”

11 – Big Freedia – “Holatta”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.