David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd retires from Sky Sports commentary role after 22 years

(Getty Images)

David Lloyd, the former England batter and coach, has called time on his 22-year career as a Sky commentator.

Much-loved ‘Bumble’, 74, hangs up the microphone after a very varied career in the game that also included a stint as an umpire.

Last month Lloyd apologised to the former Yorkshire and England Under-19 spinner Azeem Rafiq, who accused him of making racist remarks about the “Asian cricket community”.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Lloyd said: “After 22 wonderful years with Sky Cricket, I’ve decided the time is now right to pass on the microphone. It’s been an immense privilege to try and bring the sport I love into people’s homes up and down the country.

“There are so many wonderful memories, so many terrific games and incredible performances. I’ve been lucky to travel the world sharing Ashes highs and lows, World Cup wins and losses, heroics and heartaches with you all.

“Sharing a commentary box in Australia in 2013 with my broadcasting hero Bill Lawry was a real highlight. It has been a great pleasure to work alongside Ian Bishop, Ravi Shastri, Shane Warne, Shaun Pollock and Ian Smith amongst many others.

“With the passing of Bob Willis and after the decision to move on by my good friends David Gower, Ian Botham and more recently Michael Holding, the commentary box feels a little emptier. And so I feel it is time for me to do the same and move on to the next chapter.

“I leave the Sky box in immensely capable hands led by my pals Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Ian Ward and Rob Key. To those that follow, cherish that mic. Inform and entertain so the next generation can fall in love with this wonderful game.

“I’m done now with Sweet Caroline but in the words of Elton John, “I’m still standing!” Much love, Bumble.”