David Brooks' header gives Wales Nations League win over Ireland

Wales will be promoted to the top tier of the Nations League if they avoid defeat at home to Finland on Wednesday, as they remained on top of their group thanks to David Brooks’ second-half winning goal against the Republic of Ireland. Ireland had been the better side until Brooks made the breakthrough but the hosts did not look like losing the lead once they got it.

This was Wales’ seventh competitive clean sheet in a row. Ireland have yet to win after seven matches under Stephen Kenny and have scored just once in that run. They will suffer relegation in the Nations League if they lose to Bulgaria on Wednesday. Jeff Hendrick will be unavailable for that game after being sent off for taking down Tyler Roberts to sabotage a counterattack.

With Rob Page in interim charge as Ryan Giggs remained absent following his arrest earlier this month on suspicion of assault – a charge he denies, Wales started with a back three, the formation that helped them to win in Bulgaria last month. The home side had the advantage of freshness, with none of their outfield players having started Thursday’s draw with the United States, while six of the Irish starters had begun their midweek chastening at Wembley. But Ireland were the better team in Cardiff until Brooks made the breakthrough, passing and pressing brightly but unable to penetrate. That is a recurring theme.

Related: Slovakia's Jan Gregus ends Scotland's unbeaten run with deflected goal

Ireland could have broken their scoring duck in the second minute in Cardiff after Robbie Brady curled a sumptuous free-kick to the back post, but Shane Duffy failed to make a clean connection with a diving header from seven yards. Ireland continued to build patiently after that and their clever pressing frequently disrupted a Welsh side who already lacked fluency, with their forward trio of Daniel James, Gareth Bale and Brooks rarely involved. Although he exerted little influence in general play, Bale came closest to scoring for the hosts in the first half, clipping the top of the cross bar with a freekick from 30 yards.

That was closer than Ireland came in the first period, too, although the visitors did at least create a clutch of chances. Neco Williams was forced into a superb clearance in front of his own goal after a wicked cross from the right by Daryl Horgan, after which Brady fired over from the edge of the area. Brady and Hendrick probed continually as Ireland won the midfield battle. A pass by Brady on the half hour rewarded a smart run by James McClean, whose shot from the right brought a good save from Danny Ward. Five minutes later another cute pass by Brady gave Adam Idah a chance to get off a shot, but Joe Rodon shut down the striker with a brilliant tackle.

Wales perked up in the second period, with Bale unloading a decent shot from 18 yards within moments of the restart. Rhys Norrington-Davies made regular sorties, his crosses testing the vigilance of the Irish defence. The visitors did not get flustered and continued trying to pass their way forward.

Wales abandoned their original plan and switched to a 4-2-3-1 system after the introduction of Kieffer Moore in the 63rd minute. The striker’s first contribution was to get booked for trying to trick the referee into giving him a penalty. That was not the sort of creativity Wales had been looking for. But two minutes later they broke through with their most cutting move of the game. James hurtled down the right and crossed to the near post. Duffy could only head it beyond the far post, where Bale arrived to sent it back into the danger zone, and Brooks nodded into the net from close range. Brooks had a chance to score again on a counterattack in the 78th minute but Randolph produced a fabulous one-handed save.