David Bowie's 'Moonage Daydream' illuminates the weird brilliance of the glam-rock icon

Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Brett Morgen thought about calling his film simply “Bowie."

Because for the director, there is no David Jones, the given name of the British rock star who morphed into  David Bowie.

With glam-rock icon Bowie, "Everything is performed. He’s a musical performer. He’s acting. His interviews are a form of performance,” Morgen says.

Instead, Morgen opted to name his “immersive musical experience” “Moonage Daydream,” after the 1972 song from Bowie’s classic "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spider from Mars" album,  dazzlingly referenced via previously unseen concert footage. The film, in theaters Friday,  arrives on HBO next spring.

Old interview footage of David Bowie is prominent in "Moonage Daydream" the new documentary film about the late singer.

What Morgen has crafted isn’t a documentary in the traditional sense, but a kaleidoscopic mashup of sound and vision. Hundreds of jumbled images – newspaper clippings, meteors, monster movies, classic commercials and animation – are knitted together, serving as bridges to clips of the singer as they zip through the film.

There is no linear timeline. No biographical stats, other than a brief examination into Bowie’s little-discussed schizophrenic half-brother, Terry. Nothing about his personal life except for a few references to his beloved wife, Iman. And not much about his 2016 death from cancer at age 69, only briefly implied.

There are also no talking heads in “Moonage.” In fact, no voice is heard besides Bowie's, aside from interviewers like Dick Cavett in vintage clips..

“If you can state it in a book, it probably doesn’t need to be in a film,” says Morgen, who directed documentaries about the Rolling Stones (2012's “Crossfire Hurricane”) and Kurt Cobain (“Montage of Heck,” released in 2015). “To have people talking about his greatness doesn’t get you closer to knowing about Bowie. The key to understanding Bowie is not understanding Bowie.”

David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust days are recalled fondly in "Moonage Daydream," a new film about the late British singer.

Indeed, footage of Ziggy Stardust – with Bowie’s shaded cheekbones a beautiful fixation – reminds us of his enigmatic, mystical glory, particularly during “All the Young Dudes,” while his ‘80s return with “Let’s Dance” showcases the Bowie of suspenders, suits and still-slithering hips.

“Daydream” is as weirdly brilliant as Bowie himself, a head trip backed by an extraordinary soundtrack – both live and studio performances – including “Heroes,” “Ashes to Ashes,” a medley of “The Jean Genie” and The Beatles’ “Love Me Do” and a sinewy remix of “Modern Love.”

The film was blessed by the Bowie estate, which gave Morgen the freedom to scour his artistic vaults, a process that took two years and the first time anyone has had such unfettered access. Bowie was also an artist, and his fascinating artwork – underscoring his non-musical talent – as well as his acting ambitions and penchant for travel are also duly explored.

David Bowie, captured in a pensive mood, in the documentary film, &quot;Moonage Daydream.&quot; The film is in theaters Sept. 16 with streaming plans on HBO in spring 2023.
David Bowie, captured in a pensive mood, in the documentary film, "Moonage Daydream." The film is in theaters Sept. 16 with streaming plans on HBO in spring 2023.

In addition to Bowie’s artistry, “Daydream” spotlights his keen intellect. Whether delving into bisexuality during interviews in the ‘70s – a taboo topic amplified by Bowie sitting in full Ziggy Stardust regalia – or waxing philosophical (“The person who craves a lot of affection isn’t particularly good at giving it,” he says of the strained relationship with his mother), Bowie is sharp and insightful.

Morgen, who calls himself an “intellectual midget” compared to Bowie, shares that he suffered a near-fatal heart attack in January 2017 at the age of 48, just as he began work on the film.

That summer, “I started listening to Bowie and realized he was basically providing a roadmap as to how to lead a balanced and fulfilling life,” Morgen says. “For a time, I was learning how to live again. It was a bit of a resurrection.”

The gift of Bowie’s inspiration prodded Morgen to continue on his odyssey, in which he didn't try to explain Bowie to the masses, but instead allowed his music and art to resonate, however fans choose to embrace it.

“I’ve had an incredible life,” Bowie says late in the film, reflecting on his accomplishments. “I’d love to do it again.”

