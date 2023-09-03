David Blunkett: ‘Labour will need a miracle to get an overall majority’

Lord Blunkett with his guide dog, Barley, photographed for the Telegraph at his home in Derbyshire - Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

Lord Blunkett is a man with an incredible memory. Having been blind since birth, he has developed it into something of a superpower, and Sir Keir Starmer would do well to exploit it as he plots a path to government. Not only can the former Cabinet minister use his near-total recall to rattle off facts, numbers, dates and names, he can also blend that vast knowledge with his 53 years in politics to predict the electoral weather.

Now 76, he remains ferociously active, lecturing at Sheffield University, sitting in the House of Lords, working for charities, fulfilling grandparenting duties and helping shape Labour policy.

He has just co-authored a weighty policy document on education, which he describes as his contribution to the next manifesto, but he feels he could be “more of a resource”.

“I get that they want to look to the future rather than return to the New Labour years,” he says. “But I am saying to them, ‘You can learn from what we got wrong as well as what we got right.’”

We meet at the stone-built cottage on the Chatsworth estate in Derbyshire that he has rented for the past 21 years, and which he now shares with his second wife, Margaret.

Having made tea and coffee for us both, Blunkett leads me to a picnic table in his garden, with a large red document under one arm.

“Keir Starmer asked me 18 months ago to produce a report on learning and skills, and I think he thought I might produce 20 pages about post-16,” he says with a smile, as he hands me the 137-page document. Its title, “Learning and skills for economic recovery, social cohesion and a more equal Britain”, sounds more like the theme of a manifesto than an education report, and it reads more like a vision for the future of the country than a policy proposal.

Lord Blunkett makes no apology for that; he is fizzing with ideas, and says he has “had conversations” with various members of the shadow cabinet “where I might be able to help”.

Few, if any, of them can match the stature of Blunkett, one of the Big Beasts of the Blair administration, who served as home secretary, education secretary and work and pensions secretary but lost two of those jobs because of alleged impropriety.

He was perhaps the most Right-wing politician in Blair’s government, and remains a champion of policies that have proved too controversial even for the current Home Secretary to tackle.

That might explain why the ultra-cautious Sir Keir has not made more use of Blunkett, which is a pity, as he is one of those rare politicians who can reach across the divide and is admired by Labour and Tory voters alike.

Sir Keir could do with modern-day Blunketts in his ranks, and the one sitting with the mug of milky tea in his hand says the Labour leader must let his front benchers shrug off their cloaks of anonymity before the election campaign begins in earnest.

“In 1996 and 1997 one of the advantages we had was that people did know Gordon Brown, they knew Jack Straw, they knew Margaret Beckett, they knew Robin Cook, they might even have known me,” he says. “So there was a group of people who were readily identifiable by the electorate. In the next 12 months I think we should do our best collectively to raise the profile of those who aspire to be the next government.”

It will take more than that to overturn Labour’s disastrous result of 2019, and Blunkett is full of caution when it comes to predicting the outcome of next year’s poll.

“People say to me, ‘Is this going to be a 1997 moment where we have an avalanche, or is it going to be a 1992 moment when a government pulls victory out of the jaws of defeat?’ I think it’s going to be neither; I think it’s going to be a 1964 moment.”

He refers to the Profumo affair, a Tory government in turmoil, the night of the long knives when Harold Macmillan sacked a third of his Cabinet, then fell ill and was replaced by “a toff”, Alec Douglas-Home, who “admitted that he did his maths with matchsticks”, he says.

Even with this seemingly open goal in front of them, “Labour – with Harold Wilson putting in a good performance, using television for the first time really well, talking about the white heat of technology and modernising Britain – won by four seats”.

He says the lesson of 1964 is that while the public might want change after 13 years of Conservative prime ministers, “we’ve also got to persuade them that there’s something really good that’s going to happen. I think there needs to be hope.”

Turning to the numbers, he says it will be a “massive ask” for Sir Keir to achieve the 12-point lead over the Tories that he will need to win the next general election, despite leading by 15 points in the polls at the moment.

“I think Keir Starmer has done a good job… in terms of getting rid of the thuggery and the anti-Semitism and the elements that just turned off people completely. So he’s in an extremely good position, but it will take a minor miracle to get an overall majority.” He reasons that the Tories will play dirty, recalling their attempt to toxify the Blair brand with “devil eyes” posters and New Labour, New Danger slogans, which could “erode voting at the edges”.

“You only need to erode [Labour’s lead] back to 8 per cent and you’re into a minority government. I have to keep reminding people of that, because the mountain is enormous, so let’s approach it in that vein and let’s make sure there’s no complacency at all.”

Blunkett is used to climbing metaphorical mountains. Born blind, his childhood was blighted by poverty when his father died after falling into a vat of boiling water at the gas plant where he was a foreman. Blunkett was 12 at the time, and had already endured the agony of his mother being diagnosed with breast cancer. She survived against the odds, and had to fight for compensation for her husband’s death because he was already past retirement age.

At school Blunkett was told that he had few career options, but he paid no attention and spent years attending night classes and day-release classes while working as a clerk to get the O-levels and A-levels he needed for university. By the time he was 22, he was not only a student at Sheffield University – studying politics – but also the youngest person ever to be elected to Sheffield City Council.

He was also a Methodist preacher “until some of the elders tapped me on my shoulder, metaphorically, and said ‘Don’t you think you would be better preaching politics?’”

Nowadays he is a Methodist “by inclination rather than practise”, he says. “I believe in the power of good and evil more than I believe in an ethereal God, but, if I’m in danger of doing something that is outside my boundaries, it continues to be a good constant Jiminy Cricket on my shoulder.”

In 1980 Blunkett became Sheffield City Council’s leader and in 1987 he was elected as Labour MP for Sheffield Brightside, a post he held until 2015, when he made the move to the House of Lords.

As home secretary he was not only the first blind person to hold one of the great offices of state, but was talked about as a possible prime minister, working punishingly long days to master his brief by listening to audio recordings of documents and committing key facts to memory.

It took him to the brink of a breakdown, he recalls: “The great strength I had was family and friends.”

He says his lowest point was when he resigned as home secretary in 2004 over allegations that he had helped fast-track a visa application for the nanny of Kimberley Quinn, his married lover. They had a son, whose paternity he had to fight to prove.

“My private life was falling apart and now my public life and my place at the centre of government was falling apart, so that was a difficult time,” he says, “but, looking back, the ability to come through that was a strength which I have been hopefully able to pass onto other people. I don’t want to go into the private stuff except to say that the decision I took [to prove paternity] I would take again.”

William, his son with Quinn, is his youngest child , now aged 20; he has three other sons aged 46, 43 and 40 by his first wife Ruth Mitchell, whom he divorced in 1990.

“I see a lot of them,” he says, proudly adding: “I’ve got seven grandchildren now. Two of the boys and five of the grandchildren live locally.”

In 2009 he married his second and current wife, Margaret Williams, a Sheffield GP. A friend mentioned that she had got divorced and played matchmaker by arranging for them to attend a dinner party together.

Barley, his seventh guide dog, amuses himself by playing with a tennis ball on the lawn. “He’s a brilliant dog, just the right height for me,” his master says. “Five years ago I was without a dog for five months and it was a seminal experience; I discovered all sorts of practical things and obstacles I didn’t know existed. I realised how important the dog was.”

Despite being best remembered for his time as home secretary, it is his achievements as Blair’s first education secretary of which he is most proud.

On Thursday, he will make a major intervention on the future of education when he speaks at the Universities UK annual conference in Manchester, introducing some of the recommendations from the report by Labour’s council of skills advisors, which he chairs. His central argument is that university courses must combine vocational and academic elements in what he calls a “Leonardo da Vinci moment”, instead of treating the two as separate choices.

He sees this as what Tony Blair might have termed a third way: while some students might choose A-levels and a traditional academic university course and others might pick T-levels and apprenticeships, they should also have a choice of combining the two.

He cites the metallurgy department of his alma mater, Sheffield University, working with industry to produce major innovations in steel production as an example of the way this would benefit local economies and sees skilling up the workforce as indivisible from increasing growth and productivity.

Universities will only win over local populations, he says, if they avoid “the elephant trap of being involved in identity politics and people being cancelled”.

Labour, too, must avoid getting dragged down by gender politics. “Identity politics is not only suicidal in electoral terms but it’s completely contrary to everything I understand to be the values of a social democrat,” he says. “The last thing Keir Starmer said on this was that a woman is an adult girl and that seems to me to be a reasonable definition.”

Lord Blunkett (he automatically replies “it’s David” to anyone who addresses him by his formal title) has never been accused of lacking personality, something that is often levelled at Sir Keir.

“I think he knows and we all know that he’s not offering a Boris Johnson all-singing, all-dancing charisma, but I think that people are ready for something different,” he says. As for Rishi Sunak, “his only strength in my view is not being Boris Johnson”.

With the economy running hot, neither party will have much room for manoeuvre on tax policies when it comes to the election, making immigration one of the key wedge issues that will divide them.

He believes Sir Keir should show he is prepared to be tough on immigration by adopting the ID cards policy that Blair and Brown shied away from.

“We had massive public support,” he says, “and gradually that was eroded by people saying that we were going to be seeking information that intruded on privacy. Well, in the 20 years since, people have been very happy to have intrusion on their privacy in all kinds of new ways online.”

He argues that Britain already has the highest density of passport take-up in the world at over 80 per cent of adults, and if paperless driving licences are added into the mix there would be relatively few people who would need another form of verifiable identity document, while those who are not British citizens could be issued with a separate identity document.

“I can’t see how we can ever catch up with how many people are working, living in this country who are not authorised to do so if we don’t have some form of verifiable identity,” he says. He does not, however, support Suella Braverman’s policy of sending illegal arrivals to Rwanda for processing, believing that the prospect of being sent there will dissuade migrants from claiming asylum and make them more vulnerable to getting trapped in modern slavery.

I ask whether Sir Keir, to borrow a phrase from Lord Mandelson, should be “intensely relaxed about people getting filthy rich as long as they pay their taxes”.

“Well I think [shadow chancellor] Rachel Reeves was right on two fronts in terms of ruling out a wealth tax – firstly it’s incredibly difficult to implement in a global economy and would raise very little money, so the value of some sort of class war diminishes by the day in terms of the global challenges that we face.

“Secondly, people who are reasonably badly off aspire to be better off, and, all the time, you’ve got to take the view that not only will this affect the individual now, but also how do they see it affecting them or their children down the line? Labour has to be the party of aspiration and of people wanting to do better and wanting their children and grandchildren to do better, so you don’t take measures that frighten them, that somehow you’re not in favour of doing better.”

A bark from Barley signals that my taxi has arrived and, as I leave, I ask Blunkett whether he has ever considered putting his feet up in his eighth decade. “I am driven,” he says. “I can’t help myself. Whether it’s teaching or the part I’m playing in the House of Lords, all of that is life-giving for me and I’m able to give something back. My only request to people in their 40s, 50s and 60s is: if I can still exude energy and drive and a will to contribute to improve the world around me, you should.”