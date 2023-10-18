David Benedictus, enfant terrible author of an autobiographical Eton novel and a Winnie-the-Pooh sequel – obituary

David Benedictus in 1985: as Channel 4's commissioning editor for drama, he was responsible for Porterhouse Blue - Fairfax Media Archives

David Benedictus, the writer who has died aged 85, enjoyed a succès de scandale with his debut novel The Fourth of June (1962), a caustic portrayal of his schooldays at Eton; in later life he wrote the first official sequel to AA Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh books.

Benedictus was 23 when he published The Fourth of June, which he dedicated “to my parents, who deserve better”. As the author later recalled, it focused on three aspects of Eton life: “snobbery, which was rife, homosexuality, which was inevitable, and beatings, which were not”.

To ensure a blaze of publicity, the book was published on June 4 itself – Eton’s open day – and it was announced that Benedictus would be there to sell copies to prospective parents (it was banned from sale in Alden and Blackwell, Eton’s bookshop).

A group of boys, led by the young Ranulph Fiennes, plotted to kidnap and punish the treacherous author, but chivalrously aborted the plan when Benedictus turned up accompanied by a girlfriend.

Among the Old Etonians to deprecate the novel were The Daily Telegraph’s reviewer Duff Hart-Davis (“If this is realism, I’ll go and eat my old top hat”) and the Test Match Special commentator Brian Johnston, who accused Benedictus of disloyalty while interviewing him on Radio Newsreel. Ian Fleming, by contrast, called it “the most brilliant first novel since the war”.

David Benedictus's debut, The Fourth of June

The book was a huge bestseller, and was adapted for the stage. Seemingly launched on a glittering literary career, Benedictus gifted the paperback rights to Oxfam.

However, he drew considerably less attention with his second novel, You’re a Big Boy Now (1963), an offbeat love story. Francis Ford Coppola filmed the book, transposing the story from London to New York, but the picture flopped. Although Benedictus enjoyed being involved in filming – and dating Coppola’s sister Talia Shire – he barely received enough money to cover his flights and expenses.

Thereafter Benedictus worked spasmodically as a journalist and theatre director, and in television and radio production. A captivating talker, he was a regular on Radio 4’s Any Questions? for many years. He and his wife honeymooned in Liverpool so that he could appear on the programme on the day of his marriage, which earned them both a round of applause from the audience.

Michael Dunn and Elizabeth Hartman in Francis Ford Coppola's 1966 adaptation of the offbeat love story You're a Big Boy Now, Benedictus's second novel - Alamy

He continued to write fiction, but it took nearly half a century for one of his books to come close to receiving the same level of attention as his debut, when, with the endorsement of AA Milne’s estate, he published Return to the Hundred Acre Wood in 2009.

The prospect of the first new volume of Winnie-the-Pooh stories in 80 years generated much excitement in the press, with some suggestion that the project bordered on sacrilege, especially when it emerged that Benedictus had introduced a new character – a bossy otter called Lottie.

In the event, the book – hailed by The Telegraph’s Philip Womack as “a joyful and apt addition to the Pooh saga” – stuck closely to Milne’s tone and style as it related new adventures for Pooh, Piglet and Rabbit (whom Benedictus diagnosed in a Telegraph article as “an anally retentive depressive”). There were several touches worthy of Milne, including Owl filling in the answer to a crossword clue – “Big bird, three letters” – as “EGL”.

Benedictus's story had the blessing of AA Milne's estate

There were innovations too, with Christopher Robin, more mature after having been away at school, providing a gramophone for his animals to dance to.

Benedictus also explained that he wanted to round out the character of Eeyore. “There is one sentence which just hints that he may have had a romantic youth, just a suggestion that something may have happened one sunny day in a field of poppies.”

David Henry Benedictus was born on September 16 1938. His father, Henry, was managing director and later chairman of Lillywhites, the sports shop on Piccadilly Circus, which had been founded by David’s great-uncle. His mother Kathleen (née Ricardo) was a JP.

At Eton (where his fags included the future MPs Jonathan Aitken and George Young), Benedictus was beaten by the older boys on the grounds of “slovenly appearance” – “true, but that is my own business and no crime,” he complained in his diary – and he recalled the torment of being made to await punishment outside their room while The Ride of the Valkyries, “the scariest record available”, was played within. When he became Captain of the House he strove to find alternative methods of keeping discipline.

David Benedictus in 1985, with customary untucked shirt - Fairfax Media Archive

Having failed his Cambridge scholarship exam (no historian, he began his answer to a question on Tudor hygiene: “Queen Elizabeth I only had three baths in her life, one when she was born, one when she married, and one when she died”), he read English at Balliol College, Oxford, before spending a year at the State University of Iowa.

In 1962 he became a trainee assistant at the BBC – earning his fellow newcomer Melvyn Bragg’s envious admiration for having already published a novel – and worked in radio news. For a time he was on the roster of men who in those days were permitted to present one edition of Woman’s Hour every month.

He moved into television as a story editor and director on the BBC’s Wednesday Play slot. In later life he was angry that so many of the productions – including a version of a Jean Anouilh play in which he cast Kenneth Williams against type as Napoleon – had been wiped.

In the late 1960s he embarked on a middlingly successful spell as a theatre director, including a season with the Royal Shakespeare Company under Trevor Nunn.

His most significant achievement there, he recalled, was to have asked Judi Dench to take his wayward mongrel Magpie for a walk one day: she went into a pub where, among the men Magpie started worrying at, was Michael Williams. Thus introduced, Dench and Williams were swiftly married.

Young actors depicting school life at Eton in the 1964 stage adaptation of Benedictus's satire The Fourth of June, which opened at the Theatre Royal in Brighton - Hulton Archive

Later on, Benedictus had a success with a revue, Betjemania, which he adapted from the works of the Poet Laureate. When Betjeman saw it, he declared: “Do you know, I never realised how good I was.”

There followed lean years during which, Benedictus later admitted, he sometimes shoplifted toys for his children. In 1976 he took on the then novel post of writer-in-residence at Sutton Library, instituting a series of all-night events at which Beryl Bainbridge and others would read one of their books in its entirety.

His habitual scruffiness raised eyebrows, however, and one patron complained to the local paper: “The library is a beautiful building and Mr Benedictus just lowers the tone of the place … For myself I would not mind if he turned up in just a gold-plated jock-strap, but it’s for the library.”

From 1984 Benedictus was commissioning editor for drama at Channel 4. He fought, against the instincts of his chief executive Jeremy Isaacs, for the channel to make what turned out to be a sublime adaptation of Tom Sharpe’s Cambridge satire Porterhouse Blue, starring Ian Richardson and David Jason.

In 1989 he returned to BBC radio as readings editor, spicing up Book at Bedtime by permitting sex and bad language, and, by contrast, overseeing a new reading of The Bible in 240 episodes (beginning with Sir John Gielgud intoning Genesis).

Ian Richardson and David Jason in the television adaptation of Tom Sharpe’s Cambridge satire Porterhouse Blue

He also directed several radio plays, and devised the enduring Sunday morning spiritual programme Something Understood, although to his fury he was dropped as its producer after a year. He left the BBC in 1995, complaining that with the advent of John Birt the Corporation was being “sacrificed on the altar of political correctness”.

In his 60s he became head of drama at Putney High School, regretting that he had not entered the exhilarating profession of teaching earlier.

In 2005 Benedictus published his memoirs, Name Dropping, although he was forced to remove from all copies the false assertion that his neighbour, the television weather forecaster Michael Fish (who had earned his wrath by shouting at his dog), was a member of “a wife-swapping circle in east Twickenham”.

A keen racegoer, he also published 38 editions of Uncle Ernie’s System, a guide to beating the bookie. He did much voluntary work for Amnesty International.

David Benedictus married, in 1971, the actress and writer Yvonne Antrobus; they were divorced in 2002. He is survived by their son, the writer Leo Benedictus, and their daughter Chloe, and by a daughter, Jessica, and a son, the lawyer and campaigner Jolyon Maugham, from other relationships.

David Benedictus, born September 16 1938, died October 9 2023