David Benavidez vs. David Morrell live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time for blockbuster PPV fight

David Benavidez faces David Morrell Jr. on Prime PPV in Las Vegas on Saturday night. (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Uncrowned has David Benavidez vs. David Morrell live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time and highlights for the Benavidez vs. Morrell fight card on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the night's main event, WBC interim light heavyweight champion Benavidez clashes with the WBA (Regular) titlist Morrell in a final eliminator for the Feb. 22 Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol winner.

Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) is a former two-time WBC super middleweight champion. He had a strong 2023 campaign, beating Caleb Plant and Demetrius Andrade, but still failed to entice boxing's biggest star, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, to get in the ring with him. As a result, Benavidez moved up to light heavyweight in 2024 and made his debut in the division against Oleksandr Gvozdyk, capturing the WBC interim title.

Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) won the WBA interim championship at super middleweight in just his third professional bout in 2020 and was upgraded to WBA (Regular) champion the following year. Morrell defended his belt six times however he struggled to land significant fights, so he, too, followed Benavidez up to light heavyweight in 2024. Morrell edged Radivoje Kalajdzic in August to become a two-time WBA (Regular) belt holder.

In the chief support, Brandon Figueroa defends his WBC featherweight title in a rematch with Stephen Fulton. Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) lost a majority decision to Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) in 2021 when the pair fought in a tremendous super bantamweight championship unification contest.

Benavidez vs. Morrell begins at 6 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET and main event ring walks expected at around 11 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view.

Follow all of the action with Uncrowned's live results and play-by-play of the main card below.

Main Card (8 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video PPV)

Light heavyweight: David Benavidez vs. David Morrell

WBC featherweight title: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton 2

Super lightweight: Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz vs. Angel Fierro

Middleweight: Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Jeison Rosario

Prelims (LIVE NOW, Amazon Prime Video)

Featherweight: Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo Barreda

Middleweight: Yoenli Hernandez def. Angel Ruiz Astorga via fifth-round TKO | Watch finish

Lightweight: Curmel Moton def. Frank Zaldivar via third-round TKO | Watch finish