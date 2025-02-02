David Benavidez vs. David Morrell live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time for blockbuster PPV fight

Uncrowned has David Benavidez vs. David Morrell live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time and highlights for the Benavidez vs. Morrell fight card on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the night's main event, WBC interim light heavyweight champion Benavidez clashes with the WBA (Regular) titlist Morrell in a final eliminator for the Feb. 22 Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol winner.
Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) is a former two-time WBC super middleweight champion. He had a strong 2023 campaign, beating Caleb Plant and Demetrius Andrade, but still failed to entice boxing's biggest star, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, to get in the ring with him. As a result, Benavidez moved up to light heavyweight in 2024 and made his debut in the division against Oleksandr Gvozdyk, capturing the WBC interim title.
Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) won the WBA interim championship at super middleweight in just his third professional bout in 2020 and was upgraded to WBA (Regular) champion the following year. Morrell defended his belt six times however he struggled to land significant fights, so he, too, followed Benavidez up to light heavyweight in 2024. Morrell edged Radivoje Kalajdzic in August to become a two-time WBA (Regular) belt holder.
In the chief support, Brandon Figueroa defends his WBC featherweight title in a rematch with Stephen Fulton. Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) lost a majority decision to Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) in 2021 when the pair fought in a tremendous super bantamweight championship unification contest.
Benavidez vs. Morrell begins at 6 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET and main event ring walks expected at around 11 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view.
Follow all of the action with Uncrowned's live results and play-by-play of the main card below.
Main Card (8 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video PPV)
Light heavyweight: David Benavidez vs. David Morrell
WBC featherweight title: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton 2
Super lightweight: Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz vs. Angel Fierro
Middleweight: Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Jeison Rosario
Prelims (LIVE NOW, Amazon Prime Video)
Featherweight: Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo Barreda
Middleweight: Yoenli Hernandez def. Angel Ruiz Astorga via fifth-round TKO | Watch finish
Lightweight: Curmel Moton def. Frank Zaldivar via third-round TKO | Watch finish
Live12 updates
Darshan Desai
Level heading into the final round!
Mirco Cuello takes the 9th round with educated pressure throughout the 3-minute stanza and superior work rate. Olivo had his moments though, landing to the head and body and keeping Cuello honest with sharp counters.
10-9 Cuello, 85-85
Darshan Desai
Olivo narrowly up through 8 on my card
A pair of right hands connect on Cuello just before the halfway point of round 8. Cuello responds with a combination, shifting levels from head to body. Right hand power shot from Cuello has an effect on Olivo's balance.
10-9 Cuello, 76-75 Olivo
Darshan Desai
Olivo catching Cuello with more right hands in the 7th!
Cuello cannot get out of the way of Olivo's straight right hand or right hand around the guard in round 7. Cuello eats a pair of right hands in the final minute, which is soon followed by a hard right hook. Left hook to the body from Olivo seems to have had an effect on Cuello as well.
10-9 Olivo, 67-65 Olivo
Darshan Desai
Olivo up through four rounds against Cuello for me
Mirco Cuello has put some nice combos together early in this contest, but his lack of a disciplined jab and defense is costing him, allowing Olivo to counter Cuello on the inside. Cuello needs to create some distance between himself and Olivo after he finishes punching and work behind a long, strong jab.
38-37 Olivo
Darshan Desai
Video: Olivo puts Cuello down in the 2nd
💥Christian Olivio drops Mirco Cuello for the first time in his career! #CuelloOlivio
Heavy underdog Christian Olivo Barreda DROPS Mirco Cuello in round two with a left hook-straight right-hand combination. The right hand was the damaging punch and forced Cuello to his knees. Big early breakthrough for the Mexican
Darshan Desai
Earlier tonight in London
Before the action began in Las Vegas, Adam Azim stopped the former IBF super lightweight champion Sergey Lipinets in the 9th round in the main event from Wembley, London, England.
One high-ranking executive said he'd want to build an offense that best caters to long-term QB success rather than run a Rodgers-tailored offense in Year 1 then require a recalibration of expectations for a makeover in Year 2.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the conclusion of the new Champions League format and whether it’s proven better or worse than before. Christian and Alexis then chat with Luis Miguel Echegaray about his new book, “Messi Mania”. Later, Christian and Alexis bring back Rápido Reactions and discuss some more moves in this transfer window including Neymar’s return home and John Duran’s shock move to Al Nassr.
Fantasy managers often forget the postseason is a thing and how it could impact major teams heading into the next season, so we want to share our 10 biggest postseason lessons we can take into next year’s fantasy season. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the 10 biggest lessons and fire up the 'Panic Meter' for the Lions and Buccaneers after they lost to their OCs to head coaching gigs. Harmon also shares some exciting news for the pod ahead of Super Bowl week in New Orleans.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the comments made by Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner about Dodgers' spending this offseason, Junior Caminero’s incredible performance in Game 7 of the LIDOM championship and recap the latest transactions from around the league.