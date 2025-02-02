Advertisement
Live

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time for blockbuster PPV fight

darshan desai
Uncrowned
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 15: David Benavidez stands in the ring after a fight for an interim WBC light heavyweight title against Oleksandr Gvozdyk at MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Benavidez won the title by unanimous decision. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
David Benavidez faces David Morrell Jr. on Prime PPV in Las Vegas on Saturday night. (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Uncrowned has David Benavidez vs. David Morrell live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time and highlights for the Benavidez vs. Morrell fight card on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the night's main event, WBC interim light heavyweight champion Benavidez clashes with the WBA (Regular) titlist Morrell in a final eliminator for the Feb. 22 Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol winner.

Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) is a former two-time WBC super middleweight champion. He had a strong 2023 campaign, beating Caleb Plant and Demetrius Andrade, but still failed to entice boxing's biggest star, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, to get in the ring with him. As a result, Benavidez moved up to light heavyweight in 2024 and made his debut in the division against Oleksandr Gvozdyk, capturing the WBC interim title.

Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) won the WBA interim championship at super middleweight in just his third professional bout in 2020 and was upgraded to WBA (Regular) champion the following year. Morrell defended his belt six times however he struggled to land significant fights, so he, too, followed Benavidez up to light heavyweight in 2024. Morrell edged Radivoje Kalajdzic in August to become a two-time WBA (Regular) belt holder.

In the chief support, Brandon Figueroa defends his WBC featherweight title in a rematch with Stephen Fulton. Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) lost a majority decision to Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) in 2021 when the pair fought in a tremendous super bantamweight championship unification contest.

Benavidez vs. Morrell begins at 6 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET and main event ring walks expected at around 11 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video pay-per-view.

Follow all of the action with Uncrowned's live results and play-by-play of the main card below.

Light heavyweight: David Benavidez vs. David Morrell

WBC featherweight title: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton 2

Super lightweight: Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz vs. Angel Fierro

Middleweight: Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Jeison Rosario

Featherweight: Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo Barreda

Middleweight: Yoenli Hernandez def. Angel Ruiz Astorga via fifth-round TKO | Watch finish

Lightweight: Curmel Moton def. Frank Zaldivar via third-round TKO | Watch finish

Live12 updates
  • Darshan Desai

    Level heading into the final round!

    Mirco Cuello takes the 9th round with educated pressure throughout the 3-minute stanza and superior work rate. Olivo had his moments though, landing to the head and body and keeping Cuello honest with sharp counters.

    10-9 Cuello, 85-85

  • Darshan Desai

    Olivo narrowly up through 8 on my card

    A pair of right hands connect on Cuello just before the halfway point of round 8. Cuello responds with a combination, shifting levels from head to body. Right hand power shot from Cuello has an effect on Olivo's balance.

    10-9 Cuello, 76-75 Olivo

  • Darshan Desai

    Olivo catching Cuello with more right hands in the 7th!

    Cuello cannot get out of the way of Olivo's straight right hand or right hand around the guard in round 7. Cuello eats a pair of right hands in the final minute, which is soon followed by a hard right hook. Left hook to the body from Olivo seems to have had an effect on Cuello as well.

    10-9 Olivo, 67-65 Olivo

  • Darshan Desai

    Olivo up through four rounds against Cuello for me

    Mirco Cuello has put some nice combos together early in this contest, but his lack of a disciplined jab and defense is costing him, allowing Olivo to counter Cuello on the inside. Cuello needs to create some distance between himself and Olivo after he finishes punching and work behind a long, strong jab.

    38-37 Olivo

  • Darshan Desai

    Video: Olivo puts Cuello down in the 2nd

  • Darshan Desai

    DOWN GOES CUELLO!

    Heavy underdog Christian Olivo Barreda DROPS Mirco Cuello in round two with a left hook-straight right-hand combination. The right hand was the damaging punch and forced Cuello to his knees. Big early breakthrough for the Mexican

  • Darshan Desai

    Earlier tonight in London

    Before the action began in Las Vegas, Adam Azim stopped the former IBF super lightweight champion Sergey Lipinets in the 9th round in the main event from Wembley, London, England.

  • Darshan Desai

    Next up: Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo Barreda

    Argentina's Mirco Cuello (14-0, 11 KOs) battles Mexico's Christian Olivo Barreda (22-1-1, 9 KOs) in a final eliminator for the WBA featherweight title.

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Good or bad stoppage?

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Hernandez TKO Astorga

    Yoenli Hernandez def. Angel Ruiz Astorga via fifth-round TKO!

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Curmel Moton gets it done

    Top lightweight prospect Curmel Moton kicks off the party with a third-round TKO of Frank Zaldivar.

  • Uncrowned Staff

    Welcome to Benavidez vs. Morrell fight day!

    An absolutely massive card in store for us tonight! Round-by-round coverage kicks off 8 p.m. ET for the main card.

    Prelims live now! Watch below.