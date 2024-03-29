David Beckham welcomes Neymar to Miami. Could Neymar attend Messi, Inter Miami game?

Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. has spent the week in Miami, begging the question: Will he attend Inter Miami’s soccer game on Saturday night?

While Neymar's close friend Lionel Messi won’t play Saturday against New York City FC, could Neymar attend the match, watch his former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets now shining with Inter Miami, and take in the MLS scenery?

Neymar has already indulged in an action-packed sports week in Miami, attending a Heat game, watching some Miami Open tennis with Heat star Jimmy Butler, and he even threw the opening pitch at the Marlins season opener.

He also spent Thursday night having dinner with Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, to which Beckham playfully acknowledged in an Instagram post on Friday morning.

Inter Miami CF midfielder Sergio Busquets (left) and Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr. attend the game between the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors at Kaseya Center.

"Welcome to Miami my friend (only for dinner)," Beckham wrote to caption his photo with his wife Victoria posting with Neymar.

Neymar says he wants to play with Messi again

Neymar, who also experienced a tough time like Messi did with Paris Saint-Germain, recently expressed his desire to play with Messi again.

"Hopefully, we can play together again," Neymar said at the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix last month.

"Leo is a great person, everyone knows him in football and I think he is very happy and if he is happy, I am too."

Could Neymar actually join Messi, Inter Miami?

Neymar is under contract with Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al Hilal through 2025, but details of his salary are murky.

French publication L’Equipe reported Neymar would make $175 million, while another report said he agreed to a deal of $300 million that could reach up to $400 million. The Athletic reported Al Hilal paid $104 million transfer fee just to get Neymar from PSG.

It’s also important to note Neymar signed with Al Hilal despite previously being under contract with PSG until 2025, so contracts could be amicably broken.

Along with Neymar’s statement he would like to reunite with Messi again, Neymar previously expressed interest in wanting to play in Major League Soccer during a podcast in February 2022.

"I’d love to play in the U.S., actually," Neymar said. "I’d love to play there at least for a season."

Neymar is recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee, suffered during a World Cup qualifying match with Brazil last October. It’s unclear when he’ll be healthy to return to action, including Brazil’s bid to win Copa America 2024 this summer.

Neymar throws first pitch at Marlins season opener

Neymar threw the first pitch in the Marlins’ season opener on Thursday afternoon.

Neymar attends another Miami Heat game

Neymar attended the Miami Heat game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, speaking with his former Barcelona teammate Busquets and meeting Warriors stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Busquets : Te acuerdas cuando el Barcelona era bueno?



Neymar : Buenos los parleys del gallo 😎



No tengo pruebas pero tampoco dudas de que eso estaban hablando pic.twitter.com/pUXMbuwW3u — Gallito🐓(Apuestas) (@GallitoVip) March 27, 2024

Neymar attends Miami Open with Jimmy Butler

Neymar and his close friend Butler watched tennis star Carlos Alcaraz in action on Monday night.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Neymar in Miami: Could Messi's bestie attend Inter Miami vs. NYCFC?