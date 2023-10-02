David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's Wedding: A Look Back at Their 1999 Nuptials

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham married on July 4, 1999

Kevin Winter/Getty David and Victoria Beckham a the 2003 MTV Movie Awards.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been married for more than 20 years.

The pair got engaged a year after they met at a soccer match in 1997 and officially wed on July 4, 1999. The nuptials were held in Ireland and included a star-studded guest list and some iconic purple outfits. The festivities made headlines because of the glamorous and over-the-top details, but Victoria has maintained that the wedding was “more intimate than it looked.”

While not many photos are available from their wedding, the powerhouse couple have shared glimpses into their big day over the years. In July 2023, David and Victoria celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary. The fashion designer shared a video of the pair cutting their wedding cake and a series of recent photos.

“Still holding hands and still laughing (with you not just at you),” Victoria captioned the photos. “I love you so much.”

In January 2017, David revealed during an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs that the pair had renewed their vows since their wedding. Though he didn’t share many details, he said “about six people” were present for their renewal ceremony, which was “a lot more private.”

From their exclusive venue to their coordinating outfits, here are all the details of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s 1999 wedding.

They hosted their wedding at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland

Chris Bacon - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Luttrellstown Castle.

David and Victoria chose Luttrellstown Castle outside Dublin as the venue for their nuptials, which reportedly cost $800,000. The 15th-century castle, which includes 20 bedrooms and a ballroom, is part of a private 560-acre estate that made for an exclusive fairytale venue.

They exchanged vows in front of 29 guests

David and Victoria exchanged vows in front of 29 guests, and as the pair said their “I do's,” a dove was released. A flag was also raised above the castle that read “V. B. D.” standing for Victoria, their son Brooklyn and David.

For the reception, they reportedly welcomed a much larger guest list of about 230 people. David and Victoria famously sat on matching gold thrones and shared their first dance to Frank Sinatra’s recording of “It Had to Be You.”

While the couple’s wedding was regarded as grand, Victoria later told The Business of Fashion that the celebration was over-glamorized.

"I think that the media glamorized the wedding much more than it actually was,” she said at the publication’s VOICES event in 2022. “I love to have fun. I work very very hard. I take what I do very seriously. I want to be a great wife, a really great mum, but I wanna have fun as well. Sometimes my tongue-in-cheek sense of humor does tend to get me in trouble, but the wedding wasn't as huge as everybody made it out [to be].”

The Spice Girls were among the star-studded guests

Dave Hogan/Getty The Spice Girls aster the 1998 Brit Awards.

In addition to family members, the pair’s guest list was packed with stars, including Victoria’s fellow Spice Girls, Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice).

Also in attendance were some of David’s Manchester United teammates, including Gary Neville, Dwight Yorke and Ryan Giggs. The couple’s close friend Elton John was there and had intended to sing at the wedding, but he had a heart attack before the affair and opted out of performing.

Despite their star-studded guest list, Victoria told Business of Fashion that the pair only invited their loved ones. “We had the football team there. We had the Spice Girls there, and it was family and friends, and it was actually much more intimate than it looked,” she said.

Victoria wore a Vera Wang wedding dress

For the ceremony, Victoria tapped iconic bridal designer Vera Wang to create a silk pleated ballgown in a champagne hue featuring a sculptural strapless neckline and a 20-foot train. She accessorized the gown with an 18-karat gold tiara by Slim Barrett adorned with brilliant-cut diamonds.

While the tiara was later put up for auction by the jeweler in 2013, Victoria held on to her now-iconic wedding gown. She donned it in a video for British Vogue in September 2018 while joking about her “super simple” style.

Their son Brooklyn was ring bearer

Victoria Beckham Instagram David and Victoria Beckham during their wedding in 1999.

Four months before they tied the knot, the couple welcomed their first child, Brooklyn Beckham. He served as the ring bearer at their ceremony and was dressed in an all-cream outfit to match David’s suit, which included a satin cravat, a pinstripe vest and a long suit jacket.

They changed into matching purple outfits for their reception

Victoria Beckham Instagram David and Victoria Beckham during their wedding in 1999.

The newlyweds changed into color-coordinated purple outfits designed by Antonio Berardi for the reception. Victoria sported a mermaid gown with a red-and-purple floral embellished strap, while David wore a double-breasted suit with a purple flower attached to his lapel. Even Brooklyn matched with his parents in a purple hat, suit and bib.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in January 2017, David opened up about their matching ensembles.

“I even had a top hat in purple,” he joked. “What was I thinking? I looked like the guys out of Dumb and Dumber.”

In October 2021, Victoria reflected on their history of wearing coordinated outfits during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It just seemed like a really good idea at the time, you know? It really did," she said. "I think it was a naiveté then. We didn't know about fashion. We were just having fun with it, which, to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be."

They cut their multitiered wedding cake with a saber

David and Victoria served a multitiered cake designed by British artist and sculptor Damien Hirst, according to The Knot. The dessert featured alternating layers of apples and chocolate cake, greenery and gold leaf. It was inscribed with “Victoria & David” in diamonds and had a nearly-nude sculpture of the pair as a topper.

In July 2023, Victoria shared a clip of the newlyweds cutting into their grand wedding cake with a saber before sharing a quick kiss.

