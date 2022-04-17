David Beckham Splits Carrot with Family's New Bunny Coco for Easter — and Victoria's Birthday!

David Beckham

The Beckham family has a lot to celebrate this weekend.

David Beckham split a carrot with the family's new bunny Coco on Easter Sunday, which also happened to be wife Victoria Beckham's 48th birthday.

"Happy Easter weekend from the Beckham's & Coco," David, 46, wrote with a clip of himself holding a carrot in his mouth as the rabbit nibbled on the other end.

Victoria previously introduced Coco with a photo of 10½-year-old daughter Harper Seven holding her new furry friend. "Happy Easter weekend!! Kisses from #HarperSeven & Coco the bunny," the proud mom wrote in the caption.

David later marked Victoria's birthday with a photo of the two of them sharing a kiss on a beach. "Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife, mummy & Business woman. Have the most amazing day because you deserve to x We all love you so much," he captioned the photo.

Posh Spice was also showered with love from her family and friends for the occasion. "U da best mum, I love you, happy birthday," her son Cruz, 17, captioned a childhood throwback photo.

"Happy birthday to the best mum in the world love u so much," Romeo, 19, wrote with a photo of him and his parents at dinner.

Brooklyn, 23, shared a photo to his Instagram Story of his mom cutting a rug on a dance floor. "Happy birthday mum @victoriabeckham love u," he wrote.

His new wife Nicola Peltz, 27, also posted a throwback of herself with Victoria and her own mother Claudia Heffner Peltz. "Happy birthday," she wrote to her new mother-in-law.

The pair tied the knot last weekend in Palm Beach, Florida, with the entire family present. Nicola and Brooklyn's black-tie affair was held on Peltz's family estate, where the bride wore a custom Valentino dress.

Victoria's longtime friend Eva Longoria also observed her birthday, posting a sweet tribute with a photo of the two of them sharing a hug.

"Happy birthday to one of the most loyal, fun, beautiful, intelligent, hilarious friends one could ask for! You continue to inspire me to be better by being such a great example of what it is to be a great mum, wife, daughter, sister, business woman, and friend!" Longoria, 47, wrote in the caption. "Love you so much VB! Happy birthday babe!"

Her fellow Spice Girls alum Emma Bunton (a.k.a. Baby Spice) also posted some nostalgic throwbacks. "Sending love to my gorgeous girl @victoriabeckham love you to bits!" Bunton, 46, captioned the photos.