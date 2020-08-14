David Beckham sings along to the Spice Girls as James Corden leads spin class for 'Late Late Show'

David Beckham was roped into singing the Spice Girl's Wannabe thanks to James Corden.

The footballer worked out to the tune in a spin class lead by Corden, 41, in a skit for The Late Late Show.

The Two Hours Off With David Beckham - Spinning and Boxing segment saw Beckham, 45, take the host spinning in the sketch shared on Thursday.

Read more: Kate Garraway receives message of support from David Beckham

View photos David and Victoria Beckham attend Victoria Beckham and Sotheby's celebration of Andy Warhol with Don Julio 1942 at her Dover Street store, on September 30, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for White Company) More

When Corden took over as instructor he wasted no time in referencing the girl band's hit song which clearly made his pal a little sheepish.

But in a move that would surely make wife Victoria - aka Posh Spice - proud, Beckham joined in to give the room a "zig-a-zig-ah".

The pair also stepped into the ring for a boxing match where the father-of-four was given the name ‘Becks and the City’.

They went on to undergo a Miami Vice style makeover as they prepared to get Beckham looking the part for Miami, where he is president and part-owner of Inter Miami CF.

It's not the first time the pair have joined up for a Late Late Show segment as Corden once pulled prank on Beckham for the programme.

Aired last year, the hoax saw Beckham prepare to unveil a statue of himself from his former football team Los Angeles Galaxy.

View photos David Beckham gets pranked on The Late Late Show with James Corden, airing Monday March 11, 2019. (Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images) More

However, Corden and his team presented Beckham with a rather unflattering vision of himself.

Read more: David Beckham surprises pensioner with lockdown visit

Corden was giggling behind-the-scenes as he watched from afar as a forklift driver "accidentally" knocked it to the ground causing it to break.

Fortunately, the presenter soon put the sportsman out of his misery as he revealed it was all a joke.