David Beckham Shows Off His Hiking Style in a Cardigan Picked Out by His Designer Wife Victoria

When it comes to selecting the most stylish pieces to wear, David Beckham can always count on wife Victoria Beckham to come to the rescue.

Striking the perfect balance between fashion and function, David, 45, went with a casual button-up, cardigan sweater, dark wash jeans and a tweed cap for the couple's outdoor hike.

"Not sure what my pinky is doing but lovely walk anyway 😄," David captioned a photo of him posing with a walking stick.

The retired soccer star made sure to give Victoria, 46, credit for picking out his sweater. "oh and just another cardi but this one was a winner with @victoriabeckham 🤔," David said.

In the comments of his post, the fashion designer revealed that cardigans happen to be her husband's usual garment of choice. She wrote, "Another day, another cardigan 🥴 x."

The couple's 17-year-old son Romeo Beckham also poked fun at his dad in the comments by saying, "Nice pose dad."

A few days prior, David posted a similar photo with his same walking stick but modeling a different patterned cardigan (he likes to call them his "cardis"). However, Victoria didn't seem to love this one as much.

"Gorgeous day @victoriabeckham not a massive fan of my cardi but personally I think it’s a good look 😎," David said.

Victoria and David will be celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary this weekend and leading up to it, the mom of four asked her fans what she should wear for their date night. The star snapped a mirror selfie wearing a chic ivory pantsuit and blouse with a pendant necklace and statement belt.

"It’s me and @davidbeckham’s 21st wedding anniversary this weekend so I’m getting ready for date night! What do you think I should wear? x vb," Victoria wrote on Instagram.

The couple married on July 4, 1999, at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland, with their first son Brooklyn Beckham, then only 4-months-old, serving as ring bearer. The wedding took place a year-and-a-half after David proposed to Victoria in Jan. 1998.