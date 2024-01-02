David Beckham Shares Look at New Year’s Eve Party with Wife Victoria: ‘Here’s to Another Year’

Beckham shared a carousel of photos of him celebrating with his family on Monday

David Beckham is celebrating life with Victoria Beckham.

On Tuesday, the soccer star, 48, shared a carousel of photos of himself enjoying New Year's Eve with his family as they welcomed 2024.

“Here’s to another year & as The Boss would always say ‘On to the next’ 2024 here we go ❤️,” David wrote in his Instagram caption in a nod to his former Manchester United soccer manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I love you all so much thank you for an amazing year ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @mimimoocher,” he added.



In the post’s first snap, David posed alongside his wife, 49, as he wore a blue suit with sunglasses, while Victoria sported an elegant green gown from her own collection.

The photo was followed by photos of his sons Cruz David, 18, Romeo James, 21, and daughter Harper Seven, 12, plus Romeo’s girlfriend Mia Regan.

In the next snap, David held up his wine glass before sharing a throwback photo of himself and his eldest son Brooklyn Joseph, 24.

The Inter Miami co-owner then shared a throwback picture of himself and Victoria posing on a beach alongside Brooklyn, Cruz, Harper and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz-Beckham, 28.

David Beckham Instagram David Beckham celebrates New Year's Eve

David’s carousel comes after he referenced his wife’s "working-class roots" comment in his Netflix documentary while sharing a snap with his wife and parents-in-law at the exclusive Ritz Hotel in London.

“Just a nice casual New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz ❤️ @victoriabeckham,” David wrote in his caption on Sunday as he sat at a table with Victoria and her parents Anthony and Jackie Adams. “Very working class 😂 My mother & father in law left in there Roll’s 🤎.”

In a now-viral clip from Netflix's four-part documentary Beckham, which was released on Oct. 4, David playfully interrupted the Spice Girls alum during a sit-down discussion for the doc.

David Beckham Instagram David Beckham shares a look at his family celebrations on New Year's Eve

Victoria had said that she and David came from families that were "very working class," leading to her husband popping his head into the room to say, "Be honest."

"I am being honest," Victoria replied.

David continued by asking, “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

"OK, in the '80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce,” Victoria admitted after going back and forth.

"Thank you," David joked as he left the room.

