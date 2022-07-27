David Beckham Reveals Harper Is Inspired by Lionesses Soccer Team in Sweet Message Before Big Win

Former England footballer David Beckham looks dapper while pictured with his daughter Harper Seven together with Domenico Dolce going to the Riva event at the Fenice theatre in Venice.

Cobra Team/BACKGRID David Beckham with his daughter Harper Seven

David Beckham sent a special message to a team that means a lot to his family.

On Monday, the soccer icon, 47, shared a video cheering on England's women's national soccer team, the Lionesses, ahead of their UEFA Euro 2022 semifinal match against Sweden.

After discussing some of the team's highlights from the season and reflecting on what it means to represent the country, David revealed what they mean to his family, particularly daughter Harper, 11.

"We are all behind you. We're all excited to see it. And I know this one person that is really excited to see it, and that's my daughter, Harper," David shared with a big smile on his face.

"So thank you for inspiring her, and good luck girls!"

In June 2019, David and Harper adorably took in a Lionesses game as they attended the quarterfinal of the women's soccer World Cup at Stade Oceane in France.

Like her dad, Harper appeared to be enjoying every aspect of the soccer game, especially when she had a chance to participate in the crowd "Wave" and congratulate the team afterward in a cute video.

The then 7-year-old also posed in front of the stadium after the women's victory with a soccer ball underneath her foot and her arms proudly held in the air. "A very happy young lady," David captioned the shot.

In addition to Harper, David and wife Victoria, 48, share sons Cruz, 17, Romeo, 19, and Brooklyn, 23.

David Beckham and his wife Victoria arrive to attend the draw for UEFA Champions League football tournament at The Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on August 30, 2018

VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary with sweet social media tributes to one another. Victoria took a silly approach on Instagram, captioning the photo of herself and David, "They say he isn't funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn't last 😂."

She continued on a serious note, "Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!! 💕"

Meanwhile, David shared a clip from a throwback appearance on Sacha Baron Cohen's Ali G Show, where he was asked if he was "into the Spice Girls" before they officially met.

"No, but I was into Posh," David replied, citing his wife's nickname in the chart-topping girl group.

He repeated the quote in his caption. "No but I was into Posh 🖤," David wrote. "23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham, but she will always be Posh ❤️."