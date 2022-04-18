David Beckham Reminds Victoria Of Night She'd Probably Rather Forget With Cheeky Birthday Card

Victoria Beckham was reminded of a night she’d probably rather forget courtesy of husband David as she celebrated her 48th birthday on Sunday.

Her birthday card from Becks featured a picture from a particularly messy night she’d once enjoyed, showing her led on the floor next to a toilet.

Victoria shared a snap of David’s cheeky card with her followers as she also confirmed that it was her who’d had a “sleepover with the toilet”.

Victoria Beckham was reminded of this night by husband David (Photo: Instagram)

“Yes this is me!” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“I love my birthday card @davidbeckham.”

The former Spice Girl also marked her birthday with a throwback to her early days, posting a photo from her ninth birthday to Instagram, writing: “Feels like yesterday!”

She also showed off her elegant celebrations on social media which featured silver and pink balloons, an array of flowers including a bouquet of pink roses and a pot of orchids as well as a collection of presents.

David also described her as the “most amazing wife, mummy & Business woman” and wished her an “amazing day” as he shared a photo of them together kissing on the beach to Instagram.

He also shared a snap from Victoria’s birthday dinner on his Story.

Victoria and David enjoyed a birthday meal (Photo: Instagram)

Posh also posted a video of her 10-year-old daughter Harper reading out a special message she had written in the birthday card to her mother where she calls her the “best mummy in the whole world”.

Victoria captioned the post: “Feeling like a very blessed and loved mummy today on my birthday. I love you so much Harper Seven.”

Her son Romeo, 19, also shared a photo of him and his parents out at dinner and wrote: “Happy birthday to the best mum in the world love u so much @victoriabeckham.”

Her 17-year-old son Cruz opted for a throwback photo of him as a child being held by Victoria, who is sporting a blonde choppy bob haircut.

He said: “U da best mum, I love you, happy birthday.”

Victoria’s eldest child Brooklyn, 23 – who married US heiress Nicola Peltz at a lavish wedding held at her family home in Palm Beach, Florida, last week – also shared a photo of her dancing to wish her a happy birthday.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

