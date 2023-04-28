David Beckham opens up about ‘tiring’ habits that keep him up at night in new Netflix documentary

David Beckham has opened up about “tiring” habits that keep him up all night in a new documentary series for Netflix.

The series, which is currently without a title and due for release later this year, will look into the former England footballer’s life and past, with the team being given access to his home.

In early footage seen by The Sun, Beckham speaks candidly about his cleaning habits, explaining that he will spend hours tidying after his family go to bed.

“I clean it so well, I’m not sure it’s actually appreciated so much by my wife, in all honesty,” he says from his kitchen.

“The fact that when everyone’s in bed I then go around, clean the candles, turn the lights on to the right setting, make sure everywhere is tidy. I hate coming down in the morning and there’s cups and plates and, you know, bowls.”

Beckham says in the documentary – for which he is reported to have earned £16m – that he also cleans every candle after it’s been used, even though he finds the process “tiring”.

“I clip the candle wax, I clean the glass, that’s my pet hate, the smoke around the inside of a candle,” he said, adding: “I know, it’s weird.”

While Beckham is shown telling wife Victoria off for failing to put away the salt, she tells him that he’s “so perfect” and is “appreciated”.

Beckham’s documentary will arrive on Netflix later this year (Getty Images)

“Don’t believe that for a second,” Beckham replies. “She sounds so sarcastic when she says it.”

In 2006, Beckham said he had an "obsessive-compulsive disorder where I have to have everything in a straight line or everything has to be in pairs”.

Victoria said: “He’s got that obsessive-compulsive thing where everything has to match,” Victoria said. “If you open our fridge, it’s all coordinated down either side.

“We’ve got three fridges – food in one, salad in another and drinks in the third. In the drinks one, everything is symmetrical. If there’s three cans, he’ll throw one away because it has to be an even number.”

Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) is a mental health condition where obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviours come together to create significant distress and disturbance in day-to-day life.

While the anxiety disorder is often seen in relation to cleaning or tidying, it can affect people in many different ways.

It is unknown whether Beckham has been clinically diagnosed with OCD.