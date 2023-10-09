David Beckham’s Netflix documentary is schmaltzy PR that exposes him as a hypocrite

'Beckham' on Netflix is all stuff we already knew, or stuff that did not want to know anyway - Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole

The worlds of football, celebrity, and beekeeping have been gripped by the release of a documentary about one of British sport’s favourite sons, and what a journey it has been for David Beckham from the Wimbledon halfway line to being a spokesmodel for Qatar.

His four-part Netflix documentary purports to tell all about his life, stardom and marriage, but the only parties who are going to be truly satisfied are the Beckham family accountants and fund managers.

The erstwhile gay icon, one-man diplomatic corps and mobile billboard has produced a schmaltzy, self-serving faux-reveal. It is all stuff we already knew, or stuff that did not want to know anyway. Whether or not it is anyone else’s business beyond Beckham and his wife if he had an affair or not is a fair question, but when you promise to dish the dirt on yourself, you cannot really have it both ways by saying as little as possible. The more interesting matter than what did or did not happen with the nice young lady who reached a wider audience by manually extracting semen from a pig on a Channel Five reality show, surely, is how someone has gone from being on the cover of Attitude magazine to lending his celebrity and authority to Qatar, a country which is by and large not very keen at all on Attitude magazine and what it represents. It is hard not to peg him as a hypocrite.

Beckham as seen here is a Pooterish, rather absurd figure, as bland as he is unintentionally amusing. Revelations from the interviews include the bombshells that he enjoys arranging his jumpers, and that he has a lot of tattoos. It was upsetting for him and his wife when the newspapers said he was up to no good with his PA, but that was actually all the fault of the newspapers so it is alright now. He enjoys a good barbecue. He has an extensive collection of knitwear, some sunglasses and all the major clothing groups including trousers, tops and underwear. Socks too. He is a devotee of honey, bees, and playing with Lego. This one time, an elderly Scotsman shouted at him. He has experimented with different hairstyles, such as long hair, short hair and even, on occasion, medium-length hair. Football is good, although sometimes it has been bad.

The documentary demonstrates that while outsiders may think it has been a gilded existence for David, he has endured many struggles, including having to be friends with Gary Neville. He talks about battles with low mood and depression not, as one might imagine, when seeing his eldest son’s coffee table book of photographs of blurry elephants, but after the Diego Simeone sending off. People were, without question, completely unreasonably beastly to him over that, and perhaps if a person does have to go through something like that in the public eye then they would end up thinking that you have to look after number one come what may.

Once the country’s leading metrosexual, a close personal friend of Sir Elton John, he was celebrated for being a Premier League footballer posing on the cover of a gay magazine. But the days of him getting his mitts on the pink pound are surely now long gone with his Qatar tie-ins.

Doing publicity for his Netflix series, he has launched a vigorous defence of his commercial partners, saying: “I spoke to members of the LGBTQ community when I was there and they said they’d been treated perfectly fine and enjoyed the games.”

So that’s OK then. He probably would argue that he is helping to make changes from the inside, but it comes over as wanting to make changes from inside a big bank vault full of money. Ultimately he can find no better use of his iconic status than to draw attention to himself in the most depressing ways possible. How much more money can he really need?

