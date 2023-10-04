David Beckham Makes Rare Public Appearance With All 4 Of His Children At Launch Of Netflix Doc

David Beckham at the premiere of his Netflix documentary

David Beckham at the premiere of his Netflix documentary

While David Beckham can often be seen out and about with his children, it’s not often that all four of them will make a public appearance with their dad at the same time.

However, the launch of his long-awaited Netflix documentary was enough to get the whole Beckham brood together.

On Monday evening, the football legend walked the red carpet at the premiere of Beckham in West London, where his entire family showed up to support him.

David was photographed at the event with his wife Victoria and their three sons, 24-year-old Brooklyn, 21-year-old Romeo and 18-year-old Cruz, as well as their 12-year-old daughter Harper.

Also joining them on the red carpet were Brooklyn’s wife of just over a year, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Romeo’s girlfriend, the British model Mia Regan.

(L-R) Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham

(L-R) Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham

During the event, Metro reported that David “choked up” while delivering a speech about the importance of family.

“I want to thank my two sisters. I’m very proud to have two sisters like you two,” he told the audience. “My mum and dad sacrificed so much. I can never repay you for that. Everything I’ve done in my career I owe to both of you.

“Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruzie, Harper. They’ve lived through this circus with me, and they are humble, they are kind, and they are incredible, incredible human beings. I am so proud of all four of you.

“Last but not least my wife Victoria. She has been my partner through everything for almost three decades and she still inspires me every single day.”

The Beckhams as seen at David's premiere

The Beckhams as seen at David's premiere

Netflix has promised that Beckham will offer viewers “an unprecedented look at an icon who, despite spending nearly 30 years in the public eye, just might surprise you”.

All four episodes of Beckham are now streaming on Netflix.

READ MORE: