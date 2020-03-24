Emma Watson And Natalie Portman Join Celebrities In Taking On The #IStayHomeFor Challenge

From ELLE

Updated 24/04/20: Emma Watson and Natalie Portman are the latest celebrities to join the #IStayHomeFor social media challenge.

On Monday, the Harry Potter star shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a knitted cream-coloured jumper while holding a sign that reads: 'I stay home for my grandma, mum and best friend.'

'My grandma is over 70, so particularly vulnerable...' she captioned her most.

'My Mum is a type 1 diabetic and my best friend is a health care professional. #Istayhomefor them. Who are you staying home for? ⁣ Sending love. E xxx Thank you to @michelleobama for the tips.'

Watson's last mention of the former first lady refers to a list of advice Obama shared on her own Instagram account, explaining how people can help their local communities during Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Portman shared a photo of herself holding a sign, explaining that she is staying indoors for healthcare workers, her immuno-compromised friends, families and neighbours and her pregnant friends and those with newborns.

'I’m staying at home for them and for the millions of healthcare professionals risking their lives every day for us. Who are you staying home for?' an excerpt of the snap's caption reads. The photo was taken by Portman's daughter Amalia.

As the majority of the world remains indoors during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, several celebrities have joined a social media campaign encouraging everyone to do their bit and practice social distancing.

Earlier this week, actor Kevin Bacon launched the initiative to help prevent the spread of the virus.

‘So if you're home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask six friends to do the same,’ he captioned a video of himself on Instagram.

‘Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. Let's spread the word! The more folks involved, the merrier - because we're all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!).'

The actor’s ‘six degrees’ reference alludes to his belief in the six degrees of separation concept, which suggests that everyone is linked by six or less people.

In his post, Bacon tagged celebrities including Kevin Hart, Elton John, David Beckham, Brandi Carlile, Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato to take part in his initiative.

Beckham later shared a photo of himself on Instagram at home with a red sign with the words ‘#IStayHomeFor VB and my kids’ written in marker pen.

Meanwhile, John shared a photo of himself on the social media platform with a sign that had the names of his sons and his husband on it.

‘Thank you @kevinbacon for the nomination!! #IStayHomeFor @davidfurnish and our boys. Today it's snakes, ladders and staying inside to stop the spread of coronavirus. Who are you staying home for?' he captioned the snap.

Longoria’s sign mentioned her husband and son Pepe. Her social media caption reads: 'Stay at HOME! It's the least we can do to help STOP the spread of this virus. I stay home because it is such an easy sacrifice to make for my fellow neighbours. For the country. For the WORLD. I stay home for my sweet Santi baby. And for my beautiful husband Pepe...'

Lovato’s sign had the words ‘my parents, my neighbours and my health’ written on the front.

‘There’s a lot of things going on in our world right now, but if there’s one thing that matters it’s spreading love,’ an excerpt of the photo’s caption reads.



The UK government has issued guidance on how to practice social distancing which you can read here.

