Emma Watson And Natalie Portman Join Celebrities In Taking On The #IStayHomeFor Challenge
Updated 24/04/20: Emma Watson and Natalie Portman are the latest celebrities to join the #IStayHomeFor social media challenge.
On Monday, the Harry Potter star shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a knitted cream-coloured jumper while holding a sign that reads: 'I stay home for my grandma, mum and best friend.'
'My grandma is over 70, so particularly vulnerable...' she captioned her most.
'My Mum is a type 1 diabetic and my best friend is a health care professional. #Istayhomefor them. Who are you staying home for? Sending love. E xxx Thank you to @michelleobama for the tips.'
My grandma is over 70, so particularly vulnerable... My Mum is a type 1 diabetic and my best friend is a health care professional. #Istayhomefor them. ❤️ Who are you staying home for? Sending love. E xxx Thank you to @michelleobama for the tips. 🙏
A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on Mar 23, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT
Watson's last mention of the former first lady refers to a list of advice Obama shared on her own Instagram account, explaining how people can help their local communities during Covid-19.
These past few weeks have been scary and difficult for many of us. We just don’t have a roadmap for what we’re currently experiencing—that in and of itself can bring up feelings of anxiety, loneliness, and fear. Not to mention the worry we feel about the health and safety of our parents, children, and loved ones and the financial security of so many families. Whatever you’re going through right now, I want you to know you aren’t alone. Even as we practice social distancing, this new normal is something we are figuring out together. As for me, I know when I’m feeling overwhelmed that picking up the phone and calling one of my girlfriends can work wonders. I also know staying close to my community helps me to feel connected and strong. If you’re not sure what that looks like these days, I’ve offered a few suggestions to get you started. But this is by no means an exhaustive list! Add your comment below with the ways you’re showing up for your community during these tough times. And don’t forget: It’s okay to take a breath, too. Be gentle with yourself. Log off when you need to, take a break if you can, and let others know when you’d like a little help. Illustrations: @grantagold Graphics: @linseyfields
A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Mar 22, 2020 at 9:29am PDT
Meanwhile, Portman shared a photo of herself holding a sign, explaining that she is staying indoors for healthcare workers, her immuno-compromised friends, families and neighbours and her pregnant friends and those with newborns.
'I’m staying at home for them and for the millions of healthcare professionals risking their lives every day for us. Who are you staying home for?' an excerpt of the snap's caption reads. The photo was taken by Portman's daughter Amalia.
Some of my friends are immuno-compromised, pregnant, and particularly vulnerable. I’m staying at home for them and for the millions of healthcare professionals risking their lives every day for us. Who are you staying home for? 📸: my daughter, Amalia Thank you @kerrywashington for challenging me! Next, I challenge @rashidajones @americaferrera @lilyrose_depp
A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportman) on Mar 23, 2020 at 1:20pm PDT
As the majority of the world remains indoors during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, several celebrities have joined a social media campaign encouraging everyone to do their bit and practice social distancing.
Earlier this week, actor Kevin Bacon launched the initiative to help prevent the spread of the virus.
‘So if you're home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask six friends to do the same,’ he captioned a video of himself on Instagram.
‘Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. Let's spread the word! The more folks involved, the merrier - because we're all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!).'
The actor’s ‘six degrees’ reference alludes to his belief in the six degrees of separation concept, which suggests that everyone is linked by six or less people.
#IStayHomeFor @kikkosedg! Hey everybody, it’s now so important to stay home and keep our distance from others if you are able. It’s one way we can help prevent the spread of #Coronavirus and save lives. The more of us who can, make it safer for those who can’t. So if you’re home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. The more folks involved, the merrier - We’re all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!) I’m kicking it off with @jimmyfallon @eltonjohn @Brandicarlile @kevinhart4real @ddlovato @davidbeckham - but I encourage YOU ALL to join in too! Let’s use this 6 Degree thing to do some good! . . . . #Corona #Coronavirus #StayHome #StaySafe #6Degrees #ThinkingOfYou #SpreadTheWord
A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on Mar 18, 2020 at 8:03am PDT
In his post, Bacon tagged celebrities including Kevin Hart, Elton John, David Beckham, Brandi Carlile, Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato to take part in his initiative.
Beckham later shared a photo of himself on Instagram at home with a red sign with the words ‘#IStayHomeFor VB and my kids’ written in marker pen.
Staying at home for the ones that we love 🏠. Thank you @kevinbacon for nominating me. I’m staying at home for Victoria and our kids, including Cruzie who’s made his way into this photo 😂 Let’s stop the coronavirus spread together ♥️ Share your own #IStayHomeFor photo with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same. I nominate @BrooklynBeckham @DavidGardner @Gneville2 @RosemaryFerguson_ @GordonGram and @J_Corden
A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Mar 19, 2020 at 6:40am PDT
Meanwhile, John shared a photo of himself on the social media platform with a sign that had the names of his sons and his husband on it.
‘Thank you @kevinbacon for the nomination!! #IStayHomeFor @davidfurnish and our boys. Today it's snakes, ladders and staying inside to stop the spread of coronavirus. Who are you staying home for?' he captioned the snap.
Thank-you @kevinbacon for the nomination!! #IStayHomeFor @davidfurnish and our boys. Today it’s snakes, ladders and staying inside to stop the spread of coronavirus. Who are you staying home for? Please post your own #IStayHomeFor photo with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same. My six nominations are - @teddysphotos @samsmith @taron.egerton @sharonstone @sharonosbourne and @sam_fender!
A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Mar 18, 2020 at 6:34pm PDT
Longoria’s sign mentioned her husband and son Pepe. Her social media caption reads: 'Stay at HOME! It's the least we can do to help STOP the spread of this virus. I stay home because it is such an easy sacrifice to make for my fellow neighbours. For the country. For the WORLD. I stay home for my sweet Santi baby. And for my beautiful husband Pepe...'
Lovato’s sign had the words ‘my parents, my neighbours and my health’ written on the front.
‘There’s a lot of things going on in our world right now, but if there’s one thing that matters it’s spreading love,’ an excerpt of the photo’s caption reads.
There’s a lot of things going on in our world right now, but if there’s one thing that matters it’s spreading love. #IStayHomeFor my parents, my neighbors and my health 💗 Thanks for sharing this with me @kevinbacon!! 😝 I’m challenging @mileycyrus @beberexha @arianagrande @ashleygraham @rubyrose & @alokvmenon to share who they stay home for!!
A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 19, 2020 at 5:56pm PDT
'There’s a lot of things going on in our world right now, but if there’s one thing that matters it’s spreading love.'
The UK government has issued guidance on how to practice social distancing which you can read here.
