David Beckham Cooks Burritos with Daughter Harper to Celebrate Eva Longoria's New 'Flamin' Hot' Movie

Flamin' Hot is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

The Beckhams are coming in hot with this dish!

In a video posted on Instagram Saturday, David Beckham cooks up a storm with daughter Harper Seven, 11, whom he shares with wife Victoria Beckham.

The occasion is something special, given family friend and Harper's godmother, Eva Longoria, recently released her debut directorial, Flamin' Hot. The movie stars Annie Gonzales, Jesse Garcia, and Tony Shalhoub.

In David's clip, which Victoria, 49, reposted, Harper asks, "Daddy, what are you making?" to which Beckham, 48, replies, "Oooh, we are making burritos today, inspired by Flamin' Hot movie by Eva, our friend."

The camera then pans to the prep work, showing the rice on the stove and the chicken in the fridge, before Harper dances to Juan Gabriel and helps her dad prepare the salsa.

In the comments section, fans of the father-daughter duo couldn't help but rave about the sweet moment.

"Harper is ADORABLE!" one wrote. "Spending time together is the most important part in parenthood!"

"Absolutely loved you as a player for United, but your parental skills are awesome," another replied.

"Top player now the top chef 🔥🔥," one other fan commented.

Frazer Harrison/Getty for Ken Paves Salon

Flamin' Hot is based on the true story of Richard Montañez, a Frito-Lay janitor who harnessed his Mexican American heritage to become a marketing savant.

"You look at this guy and you go, 'Oh wait, he did that. So that means I can do that,' " Longoria, 47, told PEOPLE exclusively this month. "This is a hero. He's not wearing a cape, but man, is this story powerful."

Flamin' Hot is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.



Read the original article on People.