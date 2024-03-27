David Beckham Celebrates 3 New Feathered 'Additions To The Family'

Beckham revealed the "new additions" on his Instagram story on Tuesday

Jeff Spicer/WireImage David Beckham at he UK Series Global Premiere of 'The Gentlemen' at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on March 5, 2024 in London

David Beckham is celebrating the three new additions to his family.

On Tuesday, David, 48, revealed that the chickens his wife Victoria Beckham, 49, had gifted him for Christmas had laid an egg.

“So added 3 new additions to the family and they have settled in nicely,” the former professional soccer player wrote on his Instagram story over a photo of a chicken standing in a coop.

David then shared a snap of a blue egg laying in a nest.

“And guess what the lay a lovely blue egg,” he wrote.

David Beckham/Instagram David Beckham revealed his 'new additions' on his Instagram Story on March 26, 2024

The Inter Miami co-owner has been using his Instagram page to give updates on his pet chickens.

Earlier this month, he celebrated England’s Red Nose Day with a photo of him and three of his chickens.

"A little shy to show their red noses… 😂 Looking forward to @comicrelief tonight 🔴 #RedNoseDay,” David wrote in his Instagram caption as he sported a red nose.

David Beckham/Instagram David Beckham revealed a blue egg on his Instagram story on March 26, 2024

David also shared a video of his chickens following him as he did gardening outside.

“A little light gardening with the kids 🐓 🐓 I think they like me 🐓🐓 🩷 🥚 @victoriabeckham thank you for the inspiration 🩷 🎵,” his caption read alongside the Instagram Reel which was played with Bee Gees’ “Stayin Alive.”

Victoria revealed on Christmas Day that she had gifted her husband chickens. Sharing a video of him feeding a number of chickens, her caption read: “What do you get @davidbeckham for Christmas??”

“I got some chickens and a cockerel,” David said in the video as he wore a Santa hat while sprinkling seeds. Victoria then zoomed in on her husband, as well as the flock in the coop.

“Beckham chickens” Victoria said behind the camera, adding that the animals were “a bit camera shy.”



