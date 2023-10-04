David Beckham Almost Missed the Birth of His Son Cruz Because of a Photo Shoot With Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé

"Posh was pissed!"

David and Victoria Beckham are giving fans a rare glimpse into their marriage through the soccer star's new bombshell Netflix docu-series Beckham, which premiered Wednesday and follows his life and career (Because who is David without his posh partner?). In addition to addressing his 2004 cheating allegations (and the toll it took on their relationship), the beloved couple also recalled a time in David's career when he started prioritizing fame over family.

During a confessional, Victoria revealed that David almost missed the birth of their son Cruz in 2005 because he was on a photo shoot with two of the biggest stars in the world: Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé.

“I was like, ‘Seriously, I’m about to burst,'" Victoria recalled. "I’m on bed rest. Are you kidding me?! You’ve got a damn photoshoot with Jennifer Lopez who is gorgeous and not about to have a baby.'"

“So, I had my C-section and I remember lying there, I don’t feel at my most gorgeous, let’s just say, and I remember someone showing me the front page of the newspaper, which was a gorgeous picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé," she explained. "And the headline was, ‘What would Posh say?’"

Her response? “Let me tell you what Posh would say. Posh was pissed off!”

Elsewhere in the doc, David and Victoria recalled feeling scared after the birth of their first son Brooklyn (in addition to Brooklyn and Cruz, they also share son Romeo and daughter Harper). At the time, the couple and their newborn were receiving kidnapping threats because of the hate David received for getting a red card during the World Cup. "I mean, you can’t even explain how that feels, because we couldn’t hide," Victoria recalled.

David was so paranoid that he insisted on sleeping in front of the hospital door to protect his family. “The moment he came out, I all of sudden thought, ‘How am I going to protect him?’" David remembered. "That night, Brooklyn slept next to Victoria. Victoria was like, ‘Come on, squeeze on the bed with me,’ and I was like, ‘Absolutely not, I’m sleeping with my head against the door’. Because I was paranoid that someone was gonna steal him.”



“It’s meant to be a happy moment, and it was a happy moment, of course," he continued. "But I was worried. I didn’t want him to come into this life, at a time where I was going through what I was going through."

The limited four-part series is now available to stream on Netflix.

