David Backes injury update: Boston Bruins forward returns to the ice three weeks after scary collision with Scott Sabourin

Forward David Backes returned to the ice after missing three weeks with an upper-body injury, per The Boston Globe's Kevin Paul Dupont.

Backes did not return to the game against Ottawa on Nov. 2 following a scary collision with Scott Sabourin early in the first period.

Sabourin was bracing for a check with Backes, who was making a pace up ice. The two collided in what appeared to be head-to-head or head-to-shoulder contact. While Sabourin went down, Backes stayed on his feet.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Warning: The video below contains graphic content.

Scary incident, Scott Sabourin hits David Backes and collapses to the ice after the impact. pic.twitter.com/UvygbyE96P — Brandon Murphy (@2Murphy8) November 2, 2019

After Sabourin, who appeared to be left unconscious, was stretchered off, an emotional Backes went straight to the bench and down the tunnel. It was unclear at the time whether or not the 35-year-old was hurt, but he did not return to game action and was declared out for the remainder of the contest in the second period.

MORE: Scott Sabourin moving extremities after collision vs. Bruins

Backes has had a history of concussions over the duration of his 14-year career.

In seven games this season, the 6-3, 215-pound forward has one assist and a plus/minus rating of minus-1, along with three takeaways.