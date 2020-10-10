David Attenborough, Mary Berry and Lorraine Kelly getting Queen's Birthday Honours

From Digital Spy

Former Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry, ITV daytime presenter Lorraine Kelly and legendary broadcaster Sir David Attenborough have all been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Coronation Street actress Maureen Lipman, Hollyoaks creator Phil Redmond and Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright were also named in the list, which is usually published in June when the Queen celebrates her birthday but was postponed this year following the coronavirus outbreak.

Mary Berry, who was made a CBE in 2012, is being made a Dame for services to broadcasting, the culinary arts and charity.

The 85-year-old said: "I just wish my parents and brothers were here to share my joy, as my only achievement at school was just one O-level – in cookery of course. However, I am sure they are looking down and smiling."

Lorraine Kelly, 60, who has been working in broadcasting for more than 30 years, is becoming a CBE, while there are also CBEs for actor Adrian Lester and physicist Professor Brian Cox.

Sir David Attenborough, who was knighted in 1985, has been handed an upgrade. The 94-year-old is receiving a Knight Grand Cross in the diplomatic list for his contribution to broadcasting and conservation.

Like Mary Berry, Maureen Lipman is also becoming a Dame after being honoured for her services to charity, entertainment and the arts during her 50-year career. She currently stars as Corrie's Evelyn Plummer.

