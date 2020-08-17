David Arquette says Scream 3 is his least favourite sequel

From Digital Spy

After starring in all four movies to date, Dewey Riley actor David Arquette has named his least favourite Scream.

Each instalment was directed by the late Wes Craven (A Nightmare on Elm Street), while both the original and its subsequent sequel are still considered two of the greatest horrors of all-time.

In conversation with The New York Daily News recently, Arquette surprised absolutely nobody by confirming that he's not too fond of Scream 3.

"We had to throw the script out at the beginning," he revealed.

"They were rewriting the whole time. We'd get pages like on the day of shooting. It was just kind of all over the place. It's interesting and it's funny but it's a different tone from the rest."

The star went on to explain: "My favourite is Scream 1, just because that's where it all started and it was such a surprise how the audience loved it so much. And getting to work with Wes for the first time was a real dream come true."

During a previous chat with ComicBook, Arquette discussed why the character of Dewey has played such an important role in his life.

"As an actor, you try to do films that work, that entertain people, that audiences get a kick out of. You seldom do something for a small audience, to talk to a very niche group.

"The horror fan base is huge so when you really connect with them, and then it even goes beyond that, it's a really special thing."

