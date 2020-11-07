David Arquette: ‘I can out-crazy most people’

David Arquette has burst into tears. It happens 20 minutes into the conversation with him, in between wonderfully erratic detours about spirituality, wrestling, and the time a 21-stone Marlon Brando tried to clamber on to his back. Wes Craven, the legendary horror director who propelled Arquette to fame via the Scream movies, once described him as a man “definitely in pain”. “When I’m around him,” Craven said in 1997, “I feel this enormous sense of pain and longing for a simpler world – for love.”

On being reminded of the quote, Arquette grows flush with emotion, his voice cracking. “I’m sorry,” he sputters, “I’ve been having a really hard time lately with missing him. That’s such a beautiful thing to say. And, you know, I was tortured. My mother was dying around that time, so that was a really difficult and dark period.” He composes himself. “And it’s true. I do, like, long for a world of love.”

Arquette, 49, is a colour wheel of contrasting emotions. Speaking over Zoom from his home in Los Angeles, a Brando portrait lurking majestically behind his head, he is as goofy and animated as the characters he played in the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992), Never Been Kissed (1999) and Eight Legged Freaks (2002). He’s also a little haunted and sensitive, approaching things with almost childlike wonder. He often uses noises or motions to replace words: at one point, instead of saying “violence”, he growls; while looking for the right term to describe his teenage angst, he mimics firing a machine gun. Arquette is always performing, even while confined to his office chair and in front of an audience of one.

His new documentary, the spectacularly titled You Cannot Kill David Arquette, revolves around his return to the wrestling ring, 20 years after a disastrous publicity stunt for his cult comedy Ready to Rumble, which turned him into an industry punchline. The stunt saw Arquette get into the ring for a week of matches, play a bumbling fool for laughs, but still claim the prestigious title of WCW World Heavyweight Champion. It provoked ire, WCW (World Championship Wrestling) went bust soon after, and the stunt was dubbed its death knell. As a devotee of the sport from childhood, Arquette was heartbroken. Such colossal rejection has left a mark, one he only realised the magnitude of years later.

“It’s deep, the love I have for wrestling,” he explains. “And through that 20 years, I’d go to matches where people were sometimes really mean to me, or spit on me, and my wife was always like, ‘Why do you come here?’ But I realised I never got the respect from those people that I wanted. I was never able to prove to them that I’m tough and crazy, too. And that’s one thing I’ve learned through this whole experience: I can out-crazy most people.”

In the film, Arquette is seen mourning what he sees as a declining acting career, and suffering from the side effects of a heart attack. His decision to return to wrestling, to prove something he can’t yet articulate, is met with baffled reactions from his wife, producer Christina McLarty, and his ex-wife Courteney Cox (already a star on Friends when they married in 1999; they divorced in 2013). But somehow his enthusiasm is infectious – Arquette is starry-eyed and determined, a complicated clown of a man tired of always being laughed at.

