David Alliance Is The Non-Executive Director of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) And They Just Picked Up 1.2% More Shares

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Non-Executive Director, David Alliance, recently bought a whopping UK£562k worth of stock, at a price of UK£0.26. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 1.2%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At N Brown Group

In fact, the recent purchase by David Alliance was the biggest purchase of N Brown Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£0.30), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months N Brown Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. N Brown Group insiders own about UK£75m worth of shares (which is 54% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At N Brown Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about N Brown Group. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for N Brown Group (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

