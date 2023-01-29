David Albright, former Roughriders linebacker and 1989 Grey Cup champion, dead at 63

David Albright, former Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker and 1989 Grey Cup champion has died at the age of 63. (Submitted by Saskatchewan Roughriders. - image credit)

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider linebacker and 1989 Grey Cup champion David Albright has died. He was 63.

The Riders revealed Albright's death in a social media post on Saturday.

"The Saskatchewan Roughriders are saddened to learn of alumnus David Albright's sudden passing," the Riders said in a tweet. "We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Albright, who was originally from California, was a career Rider. He spent six seasons playing in the green and white from 1986 to 1991.

Albright remains second all-time in defensive tackles with Riders and 13th all-time in the CFL, the team's post said.

In 1987, the linebacker had 118 defensive tackles — setting a franchise single-season record.

The record lasted for 35 years before being broken by Darnell Sankey when he made 120 tackles in 2022.

A memorable moment of Albright's career came in the 1989 Western finals against Edmonton when the linebacker recovered a fumble and ran 62 yards for a game-tying touchdown.

The Riders would go on to win the game and then beat Hamilton to capture the team's second-ever Grey Cup.