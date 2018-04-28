David Akers staged an epic troll of Cowboys fans while announcing Eagles pick

Whoever the NFL picked to announce the Philadelphia Eagles’ second-round pick, he needed some thick skin.

David Akers did just fine, and then the Eagles team he was representing stuck it to the Dallas Cowboys.

A little backstory: Last year, when the draft was in Philadelphia, Eagles fans relentlessly booed Cowboys great Drew Pearson as Pearson put on a show to agitate the Philly fans. It was the most entertaining moment of the draft.

The NFL moved the draft to the Cowboys’ home stadium in 2018, and since the league has former players from each team announce second-round picks, someone had to stand up in front of the Cowboys fans and take some payback during the Eagles’ pick. Former Eagles kicker Akers got the call, and he did his best Pearson imitation. He egged on the Cowboys fans as the booing got louder and louder.

“What’s up Dallas? We heard you in Philly last year!” Akers said from the podium.

Akers started to rattle off the Eagles championship accomplishments last season: NFC East champs, NFC champs ….

“And WORLD CHAMPS!” Akers yelled. “The world champs! Hey Dallas, the last time you were in the Super Bowl, these draft picks weren’t born!”

Ouch.

That was all in fun, but then came the real dagger to the Cowboys. The Eagles, who traded up to No. 49, one spot ahead of Dallas, drafted a tight end. The Cowboys need a tight end because Jason Witten is reportedly planning to retire and join the “Monday Night Football” broadcast booth.

The tight end Philly took before the Cowboys went on the clock? South Dakota State’s Dallas Goedert. Yes, Dallas. Ouch again.

The Cowboys drafted Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams next, which was fine. But it was a night for trolling Dallas. Former New York Giants defensive end Justin Tuck egged on the crowd, like Akers did. Former Green Bay Packers guard Jerry Kramer, voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, reminded Cowboys fans about the “Ice Bowl,” when he delivered a key block to help beat the Cowboys in the 1967 NFL championship game. Yes, Kramer brought out some 51-year-old scoreboard smack. Later, former Oakland Raiders cornerback Willie Brown scoffed at the notion that the Cowboys were “America’s Team,” saying the Raiders were the “world’s team.” Former NFL quarterback Mike Vick pointed out, “For the record, I never lost to Dallas.” (Vick actually lost two starts to Dallas, one with the Falcons in 2006 and another with the Eagles in 2010, but let’s not ruin a good line.)

But Akers and the Eagles did it best. As it should have been.

Former Philadelphia Eagles player David Akers announces South Dakota State’s Dallas Goedert as the Eagles’ selection. (AP)

