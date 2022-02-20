Dave's Shows At The O2 Postponed Due To Damage Caused By Storm Eunice

Dave performing during this year's Brits (Photo: Karwai Tang via Getty Images)

The O2 has been forced to postpone Dave’s upcoming shows at the venue, due to damage sustained during Storm Eunice earlier this week.

On Friday, video footage showed that the strong winds had caused a tear in the site’s white roof, which worsened considerably as the day went on.

The venue – which houses a shopping mall, restaurants, bars and a cinema as well as its famous arena – was evacuated on Friday during the storm, with The O2 later issuing a statement saying it would remain closed for the weekend.

However, on Saturday night it was confirmed that Brit Award-winning rapper Dave’s shows on Monday and Tuesday would not be able to go ahead as planned.

The O2's roof was severely damaged by Storm Eunice (Photo: Rob Pinney via Getty Images)

“Following the adverse weather conditions and The O2’s short closure, Dave’s headline shows at The O2 arena, due to take place on Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 February, have now been postponed to allow time for the site to be event ready,” a spokesperson confirmed.

Dave said (via PA News): “Devastating news, The O2 have told us Monday and Tuesday’s shows can’t happen due to what the storm did to the roof of the venue.

“We are doing everything we can to reschedule the shows to play as soon as humanly possible. Right now we do not know when The O2 arena will be open again for events but they’ve told us it shouldn’t be too long.

“We await information from the venue. I’ll be back with a plan as soon as I have it. By the end of Monday I hope.”

The extent of the damage means The O2 can't host Dave's shows next week (Photo: George Cracknell Wright/LNP/Shutterstock)

The London-based musician later tweeted: “Bad news, The O2 have told us Monday and Tuesday’s shows can’t happen. ([due to the storm/roof).

“We’re doing everything we can to reschedule the shows to play as soon as possible. Have been told it won’t be too long. I’ll know more on Monday and will return with a tweet then… So sorry guys.”

Dave is currently on tour to support his second LP We’re All Alone In This Together, which bagged him four nominations at this year’s Brit Awards.

As well as a nod in the Best British Album category, Dave also picked up Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act during the ceremony earlier this month.

