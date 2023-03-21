Daveed Diggs Talks Exploring The Climate Crisis Through A Faith-Based Lens In Apple TV+ Series ‘Extrapolations’

Katie Campione
·5 min read

SPOILER ALERT! This post contains details from the first three episodes of Apple TV+’s Extrapolations.

Daveed Diggs plays a rabbi grappling with the realities of the climate crisis in Scott Z. Burns’ series Extrapolations for Apple TV+.

More from Deadline

When audiences first meet him, Rabbi Marshall Zucker is newly ordained and set on serving a congregation in Tel Aviv. He’s passionate about his religion and also about saving the world, specifically from the climate crisis. But in Episode 3, which is set 10 years later, things clearly haven’t worked out as planned. Now, he’s back in his hometown of Miami.

He’s doing much less saving the world and more pandering to the Department of Sea Level Mitigation, hoping that they will zone the synagogue to be saved from sea-level rise and flooding — and his sermons are noticeably less passionate than they used to be.

That’s when he meets Alana Goldblatt (Neska Rose), who is preparing for her bat mitzvah with Rabbi Zucker. But Alana is much less worried about coming of age when she can see the planet being destroyed before her eyes, especially as she watches her father profit off of the climate crisis. Often, her conversations with Rabbi Zucker devolve into existential discussions about whether the climate disaster is a divine punishment.

“I think she’s the only one in his world who’s talking about it. She’s asking questions that he doesn’t have the answer to and, as frustrating as it can be for him, it’s also exciting,” Diggs told Deadline. “I think for him, so much of his gig is becoming, like keeping the lights on in the building. He hasn’t been questioning things. And here comes Alana, who is forcing him to ask these big questions and it’s hard but also he’s engaged and excited for the first time ever.”

Diggs spoke with Deadline more about exploring the climate crisis through this perspective of faith in the interview below.

DEADLINE: How was it for you to explore the climate crisis through a faith-based lens?

DAVEED DIGGS: We tend to think of faith as being anti-science, of religion being the antithesis to science. Part of my work on this was talking to rabbis, and it’s just not true. Across the board, the [rabbis] that I talked to are very aware of climate science and are activists about it. They’re big advocates of science and scientific study on everything, not just the climate. That was great for me, I think, to realize just with my own set of prejudices about how religion works and the function of religion even growing up Jewish. I’m not very practicing, and sometimes I get in my own head about that hard line between religion and science. It just doesn’t exist, at least for the rabbis that I was talking to.

DEADLINE: The way that Marshall leaves things with his father at the end of that first episode is a bit heartbreaking. By the time we see him again, his father is gone. Are we to assume they mended things, or what do you think happened there?

DIGGS: He’s back in Miami, So he did something. There were some concessions there. But I think a lot of that stuff is unresolved for Marshall, which is creating this sort of cognitive distance between his faith and his activism. That was a thing that was unresolved with his father, and now he’s not sure whether to feel like he gave up or whether he gave in or whether he’s doing this for himself or who he’s doing this for. Is it all for his mother? I think that, for me, it was more useful to have it not be entirely resolved.

DEADLINE: Sometimes we do see Marshall’s faith and activism at odds though. In the third episode, he has to come to terms with the fact that in order to save the synagogue, the unhoused people of Miami will no longer have shelter. How do you feel about how he worked through that?

DIGGS: The hardest thing to swallow as just a human being in the world watching that, which I think is the usefulness of Marshall as a character, is that we’re all met with, in some way, these kinds of conflicting moments — particularly with how we relate to the climate. Like, [if] I’m trying to go to a party in another state, what does it mean for me to get on this plane? We don’t examine those things on smaller scales. This one comes knocking right at his door. And so much of his actions initially are based in sort of willful ignorance of this issue. He totally knows what’s going on, but he is used to this thing where like, ‘I don’t deal with the politics of it. I don’t deal with the business side of it. My job is to be the faith leader of this community and to keep the doors open. That is a big part of my job. That’s why they wanted me here. So, that’s what I’m doing.’ The old Marshall would have examined the ‘why’ a lot more and would have had this crisis of faith a lot sooner, I think. But he’s not in that mode anymore. For me, the takeaway is about active choices as opposed to passive ones. And maybe the choice doesn’t change. Maybe I still get on a plane, but I have to know what I’m doing when I do.

DEADLINE: I really enjoyed the relationship between Marshall and Alana. She is very scared about the future, and she seems to be the one holding a lot of the adults accountable. What do you think makes Marshall want to nurture her, as her rabbi?

DIGGS: I think she’s the only one in his world who’s talking about it. She’s asking questions that he doesn’t have the answer to and, as frustrating as it can be for him, it’s also exciting. The other thing that the rabbis I talked to shared and that I think is also kind of baked into Judaism is that questioning is part of it. You ask questions. Woven into all of the holidays are the questions that you’re supposed to ask, and I think a big part of the reason you become a rabbi is because you’re interested in the analysis of the Torah. I think for him, so much of his gig is becoming, like keeping the lights on in the building. He hasn’t been questioning things. And here comes Alana, who is forcing him to ask these big questions and it’s hard but also he’s engaged and excited for the first time ever. That’s why he gives her so much leash, which eventually comes out and at her bat mitzvah kind of blows up in his face.

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Jinger Duggar Vuolo opens up about 'harmful' religious beliefs: 'Fear was a huge part'

    Vuolo, who starred on TLC's “19 Kids and Counting” and “Counting On,” opened up about her family’s strict Christian faith in an interview Wednesday.

  • Zodiac symbols uncovered on 1,800-year-old temple ceiling in Egypt. Take a look inside

    Photos show the intricate designs restored to their vibrant colors.

  • Orthodox Church accused by Kyiv of Moscow links faces eviction

    Eight bishops wearing robes and mitres went to the Ukrainian president's offices this week to try to stop their historically Russian-aligned wing of the Orthodox Church being evicted from its Kyiv headquarters. The bishops, who make up the ruling council of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), appear to have little or no chance of preventing the Church's eviction on March 29 in a row unfolding against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The government says the UOC has broken tenancy agreements and must leave its historic seat - a sprawling, 980-year-old gold-domed monastery complex in the hills above central Kyiv called the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

  • Longtime Israel backers in U.S. turn outraged critics — but Biden administration remains distant

    Crisis in Israel deepens over the new government's radical plans, which have alienated and dismayed Israelis and Jewish Americans alike.

  • Anti-Islamophobia rep Amira Elghawaby says in London, Ont., she'll continue to call out discriminatory laws

    A few weeks after apologizing for comments in a 2019 opinion piece, Canada's anti-Islamophobia representative began an official tour of communities with a stop in London, Ont., where a Muslim family was killed in June 2021 in what police describe as a hate-motivated attack. "The call for the creation of a special office to combat Islamophobia came from Muslim communities across Canada, but most strongly from London Muslim communities," Amira Elghawaby said in an interview with London Morning's R

  • Far-Right politician barred from UK after threatening to ‘burn the Koran’ in Wakefield

    A far-Right politician planning to burn a copy of the Koran during a visit to Wakefield will “not be allowed access” into the UK, the security minister has said.

  • Jehovah's Witnesses: Hamburg attack survivors out of danger

    The Jehovah’s Witnesses say all of the survivors of a shooting at one of its halls in Hamburg earlier this month are out of danger. Nine people were wounded, including a woman who lost her unborn child. “We are happy to say that meanwhile all are out of danger of death,” the church in Germany said in a statement late Monday, adding that four people remain hospitalized.

  • New Documentary Shows How American Evangelicals Are ‘Praying For Armageddon’ And Pulling The Levers Of Power To Achieve It – CPH:DOX

    Imagine not only believing the world is coming to an end, but wanting it to happen. Eagerly. Then, take it a step further and imagine people with such a mentality engineering American politics and foreign policy to bring about the very thing they seek — the apocalypse. It may sound outlandish, but there are many well organized […]

  • Muslim authorities say Ramadan fasting to begin Thursday

    Muslim authorities in Saudi Arabia and several other Middle Eastern countries say this year's fasting month of Ramadan will begin Thursday based on the expected sighting of the crescent moon. Muslims are expected to strictly observe daily prayers and engage in heightened religious contemplation. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam and is required for all healthy Muslims.

  • As international students struggle to make ends meet, a church offers up free meal

    A church beside the University of Windsor is doing its part to make sure students don't go hungry. One Sunday a month, University Community Church offers a home-cooked lunch to those in need. Many are international students. Rev. Shalini Sankarlal is the pastor at the church. She said attendance has ranged between about 90 and 185, and there were just over 150 students on Sunday. "By 12 p.m. we had a line of students outside waiting for us we prepared the space for them," she said on CBC Radio's

  • Catholic students get in the community for Faith Day

    The Medicine Hat Catholic Board of Education held Friday its division-wide Faith Day, which started with mass at St. Patrick’s Church. “That was really beautiful, to celebrate there on St. Patrick’s Feast Day,” said Heather Irvine, religious education co-ordinator. Following mass, the division recognized 43 long-service award winners. Part of the gospel reading was to love your neighbour as yourself and the division put that into action by going out into the community during the afternoon. “Ever

  • Apaches tell court copper mine would harm sacred sites

    PHOENIX (AP) — A Native American group that's trying to stop an effort to build one of the largest copper mines in the United States told a full federal appeals court panel Tuesday that the project would prevent Apaches from exercising their religion by destroying land they consider sacred. U.S. federal government plans for a land swap that will allow Resolution Copper to build the mine will destroy the land in eastern Arizona known as Oak Flat, “barring the Apaches from ever accessing it again

  • How should you wish someone a ‘Happy Ramadan’?

    Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and is celebrated by Muslims globally

  • Ramadan 2023: When will the fasting month start?

    Celebration marks ninth month in the Islamic calendar when the Quran is believed to have been revealed to the Prophet Muhammed

  • OKC church's congregation votes to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

    OKC church's congregation votes to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton Are in an "Argument" with the Palace Over the Coronation

    Prince William and Kate Middleton are in an argument with the Palace over Prince George's role in the coronation.

  • Vladimir Putin’s health may be disintegrating and it should terrify us all

    Images of Putin gripping his chair and squirming next to President Xi in Moscow have again fuelled speculation about his health. He was filmed limping during a visit to Crimea a few days ago and during a February meeting with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko his leg was shaking uncontrollably. Since Putin invaded Ukraine last year, rumours of his physical well-being have been rife, with a range of theories from cancer to Parkinson’s.

  • Dramatic moment Russian fighter jet ‘intercepts two US nuclear bombers over Baltic Sea’

    Russia claims US jets were intercepted on Monday

  • Amanda Bynes Placed on Psychiatric Hold After Roaming Streets Naked: Report

    Danny Moloshok/ReutersFormer Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes has been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was spotted roaming naked around Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The report comes just a few days after Bynes backed out of a panel at this year’s 90s Con in Connecticut, citing illness.Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Bynes was walking through downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning alone and without any clothes. The 36-year-old actress supposedly waved down a car and informed the driver that s

  • Openly gay NHL prospect Prokop speaks out after Reimer refuses to wear Pride jersey

    Luke Prokop issued a statement on Monday night, just days after Sharks goaltender James Reimer refused to wear a Pride-themed jersey during pregame warmups.