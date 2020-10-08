Daveed Diggs battles Sean Bean in Snowpiercer season 2 teaser

Looks like things are about to heat up on Snowpiercer.

A teaser for the show's second season was premiered at the sci-fi saga's New York Comic-Con panel on Thursday and found Daveed Diggs' Layton squaring off against Sean Bean's Mr. Wilford. Bean's character originally ordered the construction of the titular train and, after being left for dead by Jennifer Connelly's Melanie, has now returned to claim his property. It was also revealed at the panel — which was hosted by Entertainment Weekly editor-in-chief JD Heyman — that the season will premiere on Jan. 25.

The post-apocalyptic show is set in a world which has frozen over and where the remains of humanity survive on a massive train. In season 2, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

The Snowpiercer panel comprised Connelly, Diggs, Bean, showrunner Graeme Manson, and Rowan Blanchard, who plays Melanie's daughter Alexandra.

"He enjoys this game-playing," said Bean of Wilford. "He's always got a plan B and a plan C...He has an absolute real seething bitterness towards Melanie, because of what she did and how she betrayed him, or so he thinks."

Watch the Snowpiercer season 2 teaser above.

