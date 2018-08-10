Dave Winfield talks about the time he fought Nolan Ryan on 'Old Baseball Cards'

There aren’t many like Dave Winfield. That goes for his athletic prowess — remember his fantastic abilities on the football field and basketball court in addition to the baseball field — but also for his charm and ability to tell stories.

We see it all on this week’s episode of “Old Baseball Cards,” Yahoo Sports’ baseball-card driven nostalgia show. Winfield, the Hall of Famer with a 22-year MLB career, joined us to open cards and tell stories. This is a special episode, in front of an audience at our Yahoo Sports MLB Podcast live taping at the All-Star Game in Washington D.C.

We opened 1984 Topps and 1986 Donruss, and in return, got stories and memories about Nolan Ryan, Pete Rose, Tim Raines and others. That includes the time Winfield got into a fight with Ryan and what their relationship was like in the years that followed. Winfield is funny, engaging and endearing — proof that he’s one of the game’s all-time greats.

Winfield was also happy to talk about his good friend (and 1979 MVP) Don Baylor. Winfield is part of the Myeloma MVP campaign recently started by Amgen. He’s trying to raise awareness and help people who have myeloma, an incurable blood cancer, that claimed the life of Baylor last year. Go to MyelomaExplained.com for more info on the campaign.

Dave Winfield opens old baseball cards. (Yahoo Sports)

If you’re new to our show, we open packs of old baseball cards with baseball players, coaches and famous fans. Most of the cards we use aren’t worth much. They’re from the junk era of baseball cards. Instead, we use the old unopened packs as muses for great stories — our guests open the packs and see what memories they bring back and what stories they inspire. If you liked this week’s episode with Winfield, we have plenty of episodes that you’ll dig below.

Previously on Old Baseball Cards

MUST-SEE EPISODES: Tim Raines | Thomas Ian Nicholas aka Henry Rowengartner | Mike Krukow | Gary Vee | Randy Johnson | Felipe Alou | George Brett | Torey Lovullo | Pedro Martinez | Bronson Arroyo | Eric Davis | Dusty Baker | Hank Azaria | Alex Rodriguez | Scott Boras | A.J. Ellis | Bernie Williams | Chase Utley | John Smoltz | Best trades of 2017 | Best finds of 2017 | Best Guests of 2017 (Part 1) | Best Guests of 2017 (Part 2)

Story Continues

CROSSOVER EPISODES: The Miz | Metta World Peace

STARS FROM BACK IN THE DAY: J.J. Putz | Luis Gonzalez | Duane Kuiper | Edgar Martinez | Ryne Sandberg | Frank Thomas | Sandy Alomar Jr. | Delino DeShields | Cliff Floyd | Dan Plesac | Aaron Boone | Bobby Bonilla | Andre Dawson | Ivan Rodriguez | Jack Morris | Jeff Nelson | Mark Teixeira | Rick Ankiel | Kevin Millar

MANAGERS/COACHES: Terry Francona | Joe Maddon | Bruce Bochy | Clint Hurdle | Buck Showalter | Brad Mills | Bob Melvin | Dave Roberts | Gabe Kapler | Alex Cora | Dave Martinez | Ron Gardenhire | Scott Servais

CURRENT PLAYERS: CC Sabathia | Curtis Granderson | Noah Syndergaard | Kyle Hendricks | Clayton Kershaw | Todd Coffey | John Axford | Dee Gordon | Adam Eaton | Rajai Davis | Brad Ziegler & Tyler Clippard | Buster Posey, David Price & Anthony Rizzo

CELEBS: Kurt Busch | Bill Nye | HQ’s Scott Rogowsky | Mr. Belding | Alyssa Milano | Josh Duhamel | Joel McHale

ETC: Chris “Mad Dog” Russo | Josh Kusnick | Jeff Passan | Ken Kendrick

