Dave Ward denies spitting at Thomas Young and Nizaam Carr after Harlequins give him one-game ban

Harlequins have suspended hooker Dave Ward for one match after he admitted to deliberately treading on Wasps flanker Thomas Young’s ankle, but he has denied allegations that he spat at his opponent seconds before the incident.

Ward was shown a yellow card for his actions that triggered an angry response from Young, the son of Wasps director of rugby Dai Young. The flare-up came during the first half of an ill-disciplined affair at Twickenham, one that had also seen Ward perform a neck roll on Young just minutes before, which saw Harlequins run out 20-13 winners in their annual festive fixture in front of more than 80,000 fans.

The 33-year-old Quins forward was up-ended by Young after referee Craig Maxwell-Keys had stopped play, but replays showed that he had triggered the incident with foul play and was duly sin-binned. Young was given a verbal warning for his retaliation.

Ward said: “I apologise unreservedly to Thomas Young, Wasps and everyone at Harlequins for my yellow card yesterday.

“I would also like to make clear that I did not spit on another player during the match yesterday. Regardless of what the television footage looks like I know that I have never spat on a player in all my career and will never do so.”

However, television replays showed Ward spitting as he approached Young and his Wasps teammate, Nizaam Carr, who was on the turf at the time, yet after reviewing the incident Harlequins believe Ward has no case to answer on that front. The Rugby Football Union could yet disagree, as the match citing commissioner has 24 hours from the end of the match to make a citing over any alleged foul play that in their opinion warranted a red card.

A Harlequins statement released on Sunday read: “Following the Premiership match between Harlequins and Wasps at Twickenham on 29th December the club has reviewed an incident involving Dave Ward and Thomas Young in the 10th minute, which led to a yellow card for Ward. Following this review the Club has decided to give Dave Ward a one game suspension for treading on Thomas Young's ankle.”

Dave Ward was shown a yellow card for treading on Thomas Young (Getty)

The one-game internal suspension is likely to be taken into account should any disciplinary proceedings be launched by the RFU, while both Ward and Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard apologised for the incident.

“We have reviewed this episode as a club and I have spoken with Dave,” said Gustard. “We do not coach, condone or accept foul play and on behalf of the team and the club, I apologise to Thomas, Dai and Wasps for this incident. It was an unnecessary and regrettable incident in what was a tightly contested match at Twickenham.”

Ward will miss Harlequins’ trip to Newcastle Falcons next Saturday, and it remains to be seen whether the RFU take any further action.