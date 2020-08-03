Dave And Sir David Attenborough Teaming Up For New Planet Earth TV Special

Dave and Sir David Attenborough are teaming up to “lift viewers’ spirits” on a new episode of Planet Earth.

The Brit Award-winning rapper will play the grand piano with the BBC Concert Orchestra for the soundtrack of Planet Earth: A Celebration.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The TV special will be voiced by Sir David with the BBC saying it aims to cheer up viewers at “a time of international uncertainty”.

Dave and Sir David Attenborough (Photo: Shutterstock)

It will feature eight sequences of animals overcoming adversity taken from Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II.

Composer Hans Zimmer has created new compositions and rearranged the original scores.

Highlights will include the famous scene in which a newly-hatched marine iguana is chased by snakes, as well as an octopus fighting off a shark by pushing their arms into the gills to suffocate the predator.

Dave said of his involvement with the show: “I’ve always been a fan of powerful natural history documentaries. This is a programme where nature and music come together, so it was only right that I lent my talent, my time, and my attention to this project.

“It was a pleasure to work alongside Sir David Attenborough and Hans Zimmer.”

Dave and the orchestra were filmed for the programme in the Lyndhurst Hall at Air Studios, London.

Dave plays the grand piano with the BBC Concert Orchestra on the Planet Earth special (Photo: BBC/Des Willie)

Orchestra director Andrew Connolly also said: “To bring the Concert Orchestra out of lockdown in order to create new music with Dave and Hans Zimmer for Planet Earth: A Celebration was very special, and that feeling of coming together is at the heart of our performance.”

BBC director general Lord Tony Hall added: “This thrilling journey around the world promises to lift everyone’s spirits.”

Planet Earth: A Celebration will air on BBC One later this year.

READ MORE:

David Attenborough Warns Of ‘Man-Made Disaster On A Global Scale’ In New Climate Change Film

Watching Black People Dominate The Brit Awards Made Me Hopeful For My Son's Future

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.