Dave Sevigny wins election to District 10 seat on Lexington Urban County Council

Dave Sevigny will represent district 10 on the Lexington Urban County Council, according to unofficial election results.

Sevigny is a former Lexington business owner. He won 64% of votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State website, with 100% of precincts reporting on Tuesday night.

He was facing Ross Mann, an attorney, for the seat. Incumbent Amanda Mays Bledsoe ran for state senate, leaving the seat without an incumbent.

Speaking to the Herald-Leader last month, Sevigny said he hopes to take his experience from running a business and use it to improve Lexington.

“I think logically,” Sevigny said. “I have a problem-solving mind, and I am a young retiree, and I think city council takes a lot of time. I’m willing to give it that time for as long as I serve.”