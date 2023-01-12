‘Dave’ Season 3 Premiere Set for April

FX’s most acclaimed rap-themed comedy series, now that “Atlanta” has ended, returns for its third season this spring. Season 3 of “Dave” premieres April 5 on FXX, the network announced during the Television Critics Association winter press conference January 12.

In addition, FX set the dates for two new “New York Times Presents” specials. “Sin Eater” premieres March 10 simultaneously on FX and Hulu, while “The Legacy of J Dilla” is set for April 7. A new docuseries about Tupac Shakur, “Dear Mama,” premieres on FX April 21.

Created by and starring comedy rapper David Burd, known by his stage name Lil Dicky, “Dave” presents a fictionalized version of Burd as he attempts to make it as a hip-hop star. Season 3 sees him and his entourage of friends — played by GaTa, Andrew Santino, Travis Bennett, and Christine Ko — as they leave Philadelphia for Dave’s first headlining tour. Burd executive produces the series with his co-creator Jeff Schaffer, with additional executive producers including Scooter Braun, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz, Luvh Rakhe, Vanessa McGee, Kris Eber, Rob Rosell, Kevin Hart for Hartbeat Productions, and James Shin and Scott Manson for SB Projects.

“Dear Mama” will focus on Tupac Shakur’s relationship with his mother, Afeni Shakur, a political activist and member of the Black Panther Party who died in 2016, and how their relationship impacted Tupac’s art and life. Allen Hughes, best known for his work with his brother Albert Hughes and his 2017 Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre documentary “The Defiant Ones,” directs the series, which eschews chronological storytelling to cut back and forth between Afeni and Tupac’s lives. Hughes executive produces the series with Lasse Järvi, Quincy Delight Jones III, Staci Robinson, Nelson George, Charles King, Peter Nelson, Future, Jamal Joseph, and Ted Skillman.

As the name suggests, “The New York Times Presents” is a series of investigative documentaries produced for FX by The New York Times, featuring reporting from veteran Times journalists, best known for the “Framing Britney Spears” special that helped put an end to the pop star’s conservatorship. “Sin Eater” will be a two-parter recounting the story of Anthony Pellicano, a private investigator who worked to hide the scandals of Hollywood celebrities in the ’90s before being convicted for wiretapping and racketeering. The documentary will include access to the entire FBI case file against Pellicano, including audio recordings of his famous clients. “The Legacy of J Dilla” focuses on the impact of late music producer and rapper J Dilla, best known for his work with stars like Erykah Badu and D’Angelo, featuring exclusive interviews with his family.

John Pappas produces and directs “Sin Eater,” which includes reporting from Rachel Abrams and Liz Day. “The Legacy of J Dilla” is directed and produced by Christopher Frierson and Esther Dere, the latter of whom serves as the showrunner for “The New York Times Presents.” Dere executive produces the series with Day, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick, and Stephanie Preiss.

