Dave Rubin’s ‘Don’t Burn This Country’ Is His Desperate Plea for MAGA Love

Anthony L Fisher
·6 min read
Jason Kempin/Getty
Jason Kempin/Getty

Dave Rubin is finally free. After years of hiding his true self from the world, seemingly ashamed of who he really is, he says he’s at last loud and proud…to admit he’s a hardcore Donald Trump supporter and a conservative.

“In many ways, it was harder coming out as a Trump supporter than coming out as gay,” Rubin writes in his feeble new book Don’t Burn This Country: Surviving and Thriving in Our Woke Dystopia.

Famous in the right-wing media ecosphere as the “Why I Left the Left” guy, Rubin claims to have had a totally organic evolution in just a few short years from a Bernie Sanders-supporting lefty to a “classical liberal” ostensibly devoted to civil discourse—and now all the way around the bend to his current incarnation as a MAGA shitposter who calls every Democrat, liberal or non-right wing media figure “evil.”

Rubin made his name as the host of the Rubin Report on YouTube, where he gained a substantial audience hosting anti-woke “Intellectual Dark Web” figures, far-right activists, and overt racists for uncritical (or slavishly fawning) interviews.

But nowadays, he’s more of a full-time political commentator than a bobblehead interviewer—frequently appearing on Fox News, Newsmax, and basically any right-wing outlet that will have him (while openly admitting that he won’t engage his critics or be interviewed by anyone who doesn’t promise to be super nice to him beforehand).

Free-Speech True Believer Dave Rubin, the Top Talker of the ‘Intellectual Dark Web,’ Doesn’t Want to Talk About His Own Ideas

He’s got over a million Twitter followers and hangs out with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Large Adult Son Donald Trump, Jr., and right-wing billionaire and political financier Peter Thiel. In Club MAGA, Rubin’s a VIP.

In Don’t Burn This Country, Rubin at last sheds the pretense that he’s “the last sane liberal” or even a “classical liberal.” He writes in the book’s introduction that his first tome, Don’t Burn This Book, was “my last-ditch effort to save liberals from themselves,” but that just two years later he’s “not so sure the original concept of liberalism is salvageable.”

He adds, “The problem is we’ve overdosed on tolerance and self-expression to such an extent that we actually don’t stand for anything.”

Much like his first book, there’s little commentary you won’t already find on his Twitter feed: The left is no longer liberal, they’re “a mob of angry, sex-deprived people.” The right is tolerant, “a toga party with a bunch of people drinking and smoking and sharing different and often competing ideas.” Jordan Peterson and Larry Elder are among “the greatest thinkers and educators of our time.”

What differentiates Don’t Burn This Country from its predecessor are the awkward insertions of “smart” content—long passages that are just quotes from the likes of Ayn Rand, Thomas Sowell, and Alexis de Tocqueville, along with the Wikipedia-depth medical bits about how the brain works. And there’s less dumb af content than in the first book—which at various points argued that the Vietnam War was good and that Hitler was of the political left.

But that’s not to say there aren’t plenty of dumb and disingenuous goodies to be had here.

Railing against Big Tech social media platforms, he says the Founding Fathers “had no concept of a large corporation,” seemingly oblivious of the impetus for the Boston Tea Party revolt.

He calls James Lindsay—the Trump-supporting activist and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist who helped birth both the critical race theory and “groomer” moral panics—”a lifelong liberal (in a good way!).”

How the Intellectual Dark Web Spawned ‘Groomer’ Panic

And Rubin weaslely refers to Trump’s Big Lie by saying the 2020 election was “fraught with skepticism,” falsely smears the COVID vaccine as “unproven and untested,” and gruesomely paraphrases the Beastie Boys, writing: “You gotta fight for your right to parrrr-take in freedom.”

But if there’s one thing that defines this book, it’s the Trump worship.

To Rubin, Trump is the most honest and brave president America has ever had, and the first “in modern history” to not “start a new war” (which must be news to anyone alive during the Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter administrations). He even takes on some of the 45th president’s tics—as partially evidenced by the amount of sentences he begins with “Trust me…”

Rubin recounts the time in 2019 when he chatted with Trump for a few minutes at Mar-a-Lago (a story he’s already told ad nauseam on his own show, other people’s shows, and on Twitter). Rubin says the then-president told him within seconds of meeting that “I don’t give a shit that you’re gay” and praised him and his husband’s good looks. This single sentence made such an impact on Rubin that he made it the sub-heading of the chapter titled “Dismantling Systems of Structural Stupidity," and continues to lean on his Trump anecdote as evidence of the right’s near-universal acceptance of gays.

Trump, personally, might not give a shit that Rubin is gay. But a whole lot of Trump’s political allies and supporters in Rubin’s audience do.

After Rubin and his husband announced they’d soon be welcoming two children through surrogacy, MAGAs swarmed his Twitter mentions to tell him what an abomination he and his family were.

The American Conservative published an article in response titled, “No Allies Who Buy Babies.” Right-wing YouTuber Mark Dice called it “horrifying” and said “Any Christian or conservative congratulating them is just as bad as the Marxists.” Former Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis called Rubin her “friend” but added “the homosexual lifestyle is morally wrong” and “moral gerrymandering does not and cannot legitimize any sin.”

Clearly shaken, Rubin went on Glenn Beck’s BlazeTV show to address the attacks. But rather than stand up to the Trump-supporting bigots in his audience, Rubin said he understands why they’re so scared of two men raising a child—because the left is just that bad!

Joe Rogan’s ‘I’m a Moron’ Defense Is a Cop-Out

It’s this kind of audience capture that has made Rubin rich financially, but bankrupt of integrity.

Throughout Don’t Burn This Country, Rubin repeatedly whitewashes the homophobia of a substantial portion of the conservative movement—absurdly insinuating that anti-gay GOP activism ended the moment SCOTUS legalized gay marriage in 2015. And though his freedom to be married to the person of his choosing is clearly imperiled by Republicans’ anti-LGBTQ legislation and open skepticism of the Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges decision, Rubin sees no evil—unless it’s a Democrat.

Philip Roth’s 2004 novel, The Plot Against America, imagines an alternate history where the Nazi-sympathetic aviator and "America First" movement leader Charles Lindbergh is elected president in 1940, and then immediately signs a treaty with Nazi Germany. The character Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf (played by John Turturro in the HBO mini-series adaptation) supports Lindbergh, earning access to the White House and a modicum of fame as the Jew who tells Lindbergh-supporting Americans that they’re not antisemites. It doesn’t end well for Bengelsdorf.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Sentinel</div>
Sentinel

It’s hard to not see the parallel with Rubin, who ascended from left-wing media obscurity to right-wing media stardom, running interference for people who value him as a political pet, but hate who he actually is. This is all while a GOP-led legislative storm brews, which threatens his own family.

In that sense, Don’t Burn This Country isn’t just Rubin’s MAGA love letter, it’s 193 pages of self-loathing opportunism.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 2022 NFL draft winners, losers: Contenders emerge, but bad news for several stars

    The Ravens and Eagles gave themselves a serious boost with their NFL draft hauls, but some other teams didn't fare nearly as well.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Lightning's chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

    Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning understand the difficult challenge that lies ahead for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team’s quest for a third straight NHL title begins on the road Monday night against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a terrific regular season but have yet to prove they have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. While the Lightning’s experience on hockey’s grandest stage has served them well during back-to-back champion

  • Don't sleep on the Boston Bruins

    Despite the strength in depth of the Atlantic Division, Boston may land a favourable first-round matchup if they face Carolina, who are down to their third-choice goaltender, and if they progress, the Bruins would likely be considered favourite against either the Rangers or Penguins.&nbsp;

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Shore, Oilers use shootout to edge Canucks 3-2 in final game of regular season

    EDMONTON — Devin Shore was the lone player to score in a shootout session that went 10 players as the Edmonton Oilers managed to close out the season with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, without star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who were given a rest in advance of the playoffs. Brett Kulak and Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers (49-27-6) who set a new franchise record for consecutive games with a point at home, going 14-0-1 in their last 15 appearances at

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that