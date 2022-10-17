Dave Roberts is expected back, but Dodgers face other key offseason questions

Jack Harris
·6 min read
Los Angeles, California October 3 2022-Dodgers manager Dave Roberts during a recent game.
Manager Dave Roberts watches a game against the Colorado Rockies on Oct. 3 at Dodger Stadium. Despite the Dodgers' NLDS loss, Roberts is expected to return next season. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

After a decade of unprecedented regular-season dominance, but all too familiar playoff disappointment that continued Saturday night with their elimination in the National League Division Series, the Dodgers find themselves in a familiar place entering this offseason.

Trying to sustain the success that included winning a franchise-record 111 games this year — but build a team more consistent come October, where they’ve captured just one World Series championship during a stretch of 10 consecutive postseason appearances.

One thing that likely won’t change is the manager.

Dave Roberts is expected to return in 2023 for his eighth season as Dodgers manager, and first under the new three-year contract extension he signed before this past season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

But after a disastrous NLDS defeat to the San Diego Padres this past week, which was sealed when the Dodgers blew a three-run lead in Game 4 on Saturday night, there are plenty of other unknowns the club will have to address.

“The goal is to win a championship,” third baseman Justin Turner said in the aftermath of the Dodgers' elimination Saturday. “To fall short of that in any round, it doesn’t matter, it’s not a good feeling.”

A couple of common themes emerged during the NLDS defeat.

Their potent offense slipped into a postseason drought, transforming from the highest-scoring unit in the major leagues during the regular season to an underwhelming, inefficient group that managed just seven runs in three consecutive losses after Game 1.

Their pitching staff also failed to sustain its strong regular-season performance, too often faltering in key situations against a Padres team the Dodgers had beaten 14 times in 19 tries this year entering the series.

The Dodgers’ collapse in the seventh inning of Game 4 on Saturday encapsulated it all.

Their lineup managed just one run after having the bases loaded with no outs, missing an opportunity to further extend a three-run lead.

Their bullpen imploded against the Padres' opportunistic offense, which scored five times in front of San Diego's raucous home crowd.

And the Dodgers couldn’t recover the rest of the way, suffering one of the biggest upsets in baseball playoff history and becoming the sport’s first 110-win team to not even reach its league Championship Series.

Said pitcher Clayton Kershaw, the longtime face of the franchise: “It's just another good regular season."

Followed by another bout of playoff heartbreak.

So how do the Dodgers fix this? How do they reverse their postseason torment, with the 2020 World Series they won during a pandemic-shortened season still their only recent October reprieve?

That’s what the team’s front office decision-makers, from president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman on down, will begin pondering in the coming days.

Roberts appears to be safe, despite drawing criticism for several decisions during Saturday’s fateful seventh inning.

“We didn't accomplish our goal, and that's the bottom line,” Roberts said after the game. “Yeah, this one hurts.”

No manager in major league history has managed more games than Roberts with a better winning percentage than his .632 career mark. His 653 total wins are fifth most in franchise history.

He and the core of his current staff, including pitching coach Mark Prior and hitting coaches Brant Brown and Robert Van Scoyoc, helped navigate the team to its 2020 World Series title too.

However, they have now overseen early eliminations in the last two postseasons, with the latter involving a crucial lapse of communication during Saturday’s seventh-inning debacle.

In hopes of giving reliever Alex Vesia an extra moment to warm up, the Dodgers' dugout signaled for pitcher Yency Almonte to lob a pickoff to first base. The sign was missed, however, with Almonte instead delivering a pitch to the plate, leading to the Dodgers making a risky mid-at-bat pitching change.

Moments later, the Padres took the lead with a hit.

“I don't know how it got lost in translation,” Roberts said.

It wasn’t the team’s only problem last week.

Though Friedman has built a sustained regular-season winner with rosters built around big stars, homegrown talent and unheralded depth additions, his teams continue to show a tendency to press in October, especially at the plate.

“We did it to ourselves,” said Mookie Betts, the team’s $365-million right fielder who had only two hits in the series. “They did play well, but there were some situations where we didn't execute.”

For all their composed veteran professionalism, the Dodgers also at times appear to lack the confidence and swagger of other title contenders — this year’s Padres team, which adopted the goose that landed in the outfield of Dodger Stadium during Game 2 as its unofficial series mascot, included.

“They had great at-bats the whole series and made big pitches when they had to, and they played better than us,” Kershaw said. “It's hard to admit sometimes, but that's the truth of it. They just beat us.”

And in the wake of this latest setback, the Dodgers face an offseason full of questions.

The club will have to make decisions on Turner, who has a club option for $16 million entering his age-38 season; and former NL most valuable player Cody Bellinger, who despite struggling again this season, culminating in his benching for Games 3 and 4 of the NLDS, will likely get a raise on his $17-million salary in arbitration if the Dodgers tender him a contract.

Shortstop Trea Turner headlines a collection of out-of-contract free agents, with pitchers Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Tommy Kahnle also bound to hit the open market without a new deal.

So too will Kershaw, though the 34-year-old left-hander and likely future Hall of Famer will first have to decide whether he wants to continue his career.

"Yeah, I think so,” Kershaw said when asked whether he wants to play next season. “We'll see what happens. Going home and being around and being a full-time dad changes your perspective on things. But as of right now, I'd say I'll play again."

If Kershaw stays with the Dodgers, he will be part of a club that should still be a contender in 2023.

The offense will still be headlined by former MVPs in Betts and first baseman Freddie Freeman. Cy Young Award candidate Julio Urías will be the ace of the pitching staff. And there’s little doubt in Friedman’s ability to build — and Roberts’ ability to manage — a winning team from April to September.

But for a franchise that now judges itself on October excellence, the Dodgers have to wait another 12 months to get their next title chance.

“It was super cool to win that many games [in the regular season],” Betts said. “But it means absolutely nothing if you lose in the postseason.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Will Clayton Kershaw return to the Dodgers? Probably

    Whether Clayton Kershaw will ever wear a Dodger uniform again is a big offseason question. As of now, the answer looks like yes.

  • 'I could have gone five more': Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson laments fifth-inning exit

    Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson said he didn't know before Game 4 of the NLDS he would be pulled from the game in the fifth inning.

  • Hernández: Blame Andrew Friedman's roster construction, pitcher strategy for Dodgers' collapse

    Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't deserve all the blame for the Dodgers' season ending in grim fashion. Andrew Friedman also needs to be scrutinized.

  • Fantasy Football Booms and Busts, Week 6: Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady showing their age

    Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have been fantasy disappointments this season, and especially in Week 6. Scott Pianowski examines the surprise challenges the QB position is presenting in 2022.

  • Panthers send Robbie Anderson to locker room midgame after sideline spat with coach

    Are Anderson's days with the Panthers numbered?

  • Yankees bench SS Kiner-Falefa for Game 4 of ALDS vs. Guards

    The New York Yankees tweaked their starting lineup for Game 4 of the AL Division Series on Sunday night, benching shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and starting Aaron Hicks in left field as they try to keep their season alive. Rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who started the first three games of the series in left, replaced Kiner-Falefa at shortstop. Cleveland leads the best-of-five series 2-1.

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg