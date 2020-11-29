Dave Prowse, Star Wars' Original Darth Vader, Has Died Aged 85

Star Wars actor Dave Prowse – best known for portraying Darth Vader in the original sci-fi trilogy – has died at the age of 85.

Dave appeared as the villainous Darth Vader in the first three Star Wars films, with James Earl Jones providing the character’s voice.

His agent said that Dave, who previously trained as a weightlifter before turning to acting, had died following a short illness.

Dave Prowse pictured in 2008 (Photo: Julian Makey/Shutterstock)

“May the force be with him, always!” his agent said in a statement.

“Though famous for playing many monsters – for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.