Dave Prowse death: Star Wars’ Darth Vader actor dies, aged 85

Dave Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader in Star Wars, has died, aged 85.

The British star’s agent, Thomas Bowington, announced the news, stating: "May the force be with, always."

Prowse, who was a bodybuilder before appearing in the George Lucas franchise, was also known for playing the Green Cross Code Man in a video promoting road safety.

His efforts in 1975 saw him awarded an MBE. Prowse later called the job, which had the catchphrase “Stop, Look and Listen” as “the best [he] ever had”.

Prowse may have scored the role of Star Wars villain Vader due to his six foot, six inch height, but producers decided on using a different actor's voice.

James Earl Jones delivered the character’s lines, but Prowse was chosen to wear the costume after Lucas spotted him playing a hulking bodyguard in Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange (1971).

According to the actor, he was first offered the role of Chewbacca, but chose Vader as he wanted to play a villain.

Following his first role as Frankenstein’s Creature in James Bond spoof Casino Royale (1967), he returned to play the same character in Hammer films’ Horror of Frankenstein (1970) and Frankenstein and Monster from Hell (1974).

He also played a minotaur in a 1972 episode of Doctor Who.

"Though famous for playing many monsters – for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives," Bowington said.

Dave Prowse was a regular at 'Star Wars' fan conventions

He described Prowse’s death as "a truly and deeply heart-wrenching loss for us and millions of fans all over the world".

Prowse became a regular presence at fan conventions where he would meet and chat with Star Wars fans from all over the world.

