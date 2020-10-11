Dave and Odette Annable Celebrate Their 10-Year Wedding Anniversary Months After Reconciliation

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles Odette Annable and Dave Annable in May 2019

Dave and Odette Annable are celebrating 10 years of marriage.

On Saturday, the couple each shared heartfelt Instagram posts in honor of their decade-long marriage, which nearly came to an end last year when the couple announced their separation. They reconciled nine months later.

"I love you now and forever @odetteannable. Happy 10yr anniversary my love. 10.10.10," Dave, 41, wrote alongside snaps from their honeymoon to Bora Bora in October 2010.

Odette, 35, shared a slideshow of photos from the couple's marriage, including photos of their 5-year-old daughter Charlie Mae.

"10 YEARS ✨To my old man @dave_annable. I am so incredibly grateful that I chose you 10 years ago and even more grateful that you are still standing by my side. What a day to celebrate this journey, our new chapter, our new home and so many other beautiful things to come. Swipe for some snaps of us through the years. I love you Davey. Happy 10 year Anniversary my love," she wrote.

RELATED: Dave and Odette Annable Confirm They're Back Together 9 Months After Separation

The Brothers & Sisters actor and Supergirl actress tied the knot in a private ceremony in Ojai, California, on Oct. 10, 2010. After nine years of marriage, the pair announced last October that they were separating.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time,” they said in a joint statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE at the time. “Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Then in August, over nine months after announcing their split, the pair posted identical Instagram photos and captions, confirming their reconciliation with a sunny smooching selfie. "2020. It ain’t all bad news. #TheAnnables," they wrote in August with the snapshot. Over on his wife's post, Dave playfully commented, "My post is better."

Prior to news of the couple's split last year, Dave shared that he would be stepping back from social media, citing heightened feelings of depression and anxiety.

“Turns out all of the articles and science about how Instagram can cause depression and anxiety is real,” Dave wrote in an August 2019 Instagram post, which has since been deleted. “I’m saying goodbye to all of the vacations I’m not on, all of that time I’ve spent mindlessly scrolling, all of the anxiety that can come with follows/unfollows/likes and unfortunately SO much more.”

At the time of his social media departure, the only account he still followed was Odette. “Still gonna follow the wifey to make sure she doesn’t talk too much s— about me,” he said. “Also, I heard she’s gotta a really cute kid. 😉.”

In December 2019, two months after announcing her separation from Dave, the mom of one posted a sweet photo of Charlie, referencing that she was "going through some personal stuff."

"I’ve taken a break from insta to gain perspective and look inward while going through some personal stuff," she wrote at the time. "Leaning on those you love and taking time and space for anything going on in your life is always the most healing. AND- This. Chick."