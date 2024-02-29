Dave Myers: The Hairy Bikers star, who had cancer, dies at 66

The Hairy Bikers: Si King (left) and Dave Myers

Dave Myers, one half of TV cooking duo The Hairy Bikers, has died at the age of 66, two years after revealing he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Myers, from Barrow-in-Furness, found fame alongside Si King 20 years ago.

The bearded pair were known for travelling around the UK and the world on their motorbikes, sampling and cooking food from different regions.

King said he "will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime".

Myers and King pictured while filming their latest series, The Hairy Bikers Go West

In a post on X on Thursday, King wrote: "I'm afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

"Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

"Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow.

"I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you God's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya."

The Hairy Bikers were honoured at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards 2023

King continued: "I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times. It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team. I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them.

"May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss. I am sure I will see you all soon."

Myers met wife Liliana Orzac while filming in Romania

The pair's latest series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, started this month and sees them travel down the UK's west coast.

In the first episode, he told viewers it was "a dream come true" to be back on his motorbike because he "wasn't sure I'd ever get back in the saddle again".

"There was a time I couldn't balance, I couldn't walk, I didn't think I'd be getting on a bike," he said.

Their TV shows included The Hairy Bikers' Cook Off in 2010

In an interview to mark the start of the series, King said filming it had been "joyous" because Myers was "a west coast lad".

"This one was particularly special in general because of Dave's health and his sheer and utter determination and love for what he does," he said.

"Especially to continue to do it while he was having treatment took remarkable courage and energy."

The pair joined the future Queen at Clarence House in 2011

Myers and King met in the 1990s and went on to become household names while presenting The Hairy Bikers' Cookbook on BBC TV together from 2004.

Subsequent culinary shows included the Hairy Bikers' Food Tour of Britain, and they published several accompanying books.

Myers also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 with professional partner Karen Hauer.