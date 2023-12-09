Dave Grohl takes break from Foo Fighters tour to feed the homeless

The rocker spent 18 hours cooking and distributed more than 430 meals.

There goes our hero: Dave Grohl spent his day off from the Foo Fighters’ Australian tour to give back to those in need amid a local heatwave.

The Big Umbrella Foundation, a charity that helps feed unhoused and food-insecure individuals, announced on Instagram that Grohl was among the volunteers who prepared and served an array of BBQ staples at Melbourne’s Federation Square on Friday.

“Wow! What a day. Our friends on the street were treated to an epic American style BBQ with all the trimmings prepared by rock legend Dave Grohl of the @foofighters,” its caption read. “The vibe was at an all-time high at Fed Square for this very special one-off lunch feast. It will be a day 'our friends on the streets' will never forget as they brushed up against a rock legend and one of the nicest guys on the planet, who genuinely cares for people in need. No words can fully capture the impact of this positive experience.”

Kevin Winter/WireImage Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl

The charity noted that Grohl, accompanied by his friends, spent 18 hours "preparing and lovingly smoking 120 kgs of pork ribs, pork butt, and beef brisket before delivering it to #mgskitchen the next morning.”

It added that Frontier touring company, which coordinated the band’s stadium shows, also participated in the event. “They arrived at 9 a.m. to MG’s kitchen bounding with energy and enthusiasm to prep soft potato rolls piled high with pulled pork, coleslaw, and pickles, smoked pork ribs, and succulent beef brisket,” the charity wrote. “TBU’s chefs and volunteers with @frontiertouring team prepped coleslaw, potato salad, corn bread, pancakes, and apple crumble to accompany the BBQ.”

The Big Umbrella said a “record line of friends” showed up and eagerly awaited the feast, even without knowing Grohl was involved. “Word had spread far in the community, who had no idea what special superstar guests would be there on the day to serve them,” it added. “The invitation to enjoy an American BBQ was enough of a draw card for them.”

Grohl served guests for more than two hours and handed out 430 meals before posing for photos and signing cardboard plates and T-shirts.

"What a guy! What a day!" TBU's message read.

Alongside the post, the foundation shared a series of snapshots of Grohl and fellow volunteers cooking and plating meals for the local community.

This isn't the first time Grohl has gotten behind the smoker to help those in need. In February, he cooked for 24 hours and provided 450 meals to homeless people at Hope the Mission shelters in Los Angeles in the middle of a storm.

